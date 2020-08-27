BHSU professor, students to delve into food insecurity topic this fall

A HOPE Lab national survey, “Still Hungry and Homeless in College,” that surveyed 43,000 students at 66 institutions in 20 states and the District of Columbia, found that 36% of university students were food insecure in the 30 days preceding their survey.

Even though the survey conducted by Ellis’ class was only about 8% of the BHSU–Spearfish population, it comes close to the HOPE Lab’s national findings.

HOPE Lab’s study also found that basic needs insecurities, like food and housing, disproportionately affected marginalized students and are associated with long work hours and higher risk of unemployment.

Ellis said food insecurity just adds another barrier or hurdle to what students have to face, particularly those who have lower income.

“The joke is (college students) eat ramen and the dollar menu, but if you actually kind of look behind that joke and think critically about that trope... there may be some actual concerns that this is the diet they might primarily be subsisting on and that this might not be by choice,” he said.