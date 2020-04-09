BHSU Science Lab used to sterilize Spearfish ambulance equipment

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPEARFISH | A science lab on the campus of Black Hills State University is being put into service sterilizing supplies for the Spearfish Emergency Ambulance Service.

With an expected increase in use of facemasks and other equipment as the medical community prepares for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Spearfish Emergency Ambulance Service is proactively testing a process to decontaminate masks using an autoclave in one of the BHSU science labs.

“We are glad that the ambulance service reached out and that we had the right equipment to assist," BHSU President Dr. Laurie Nichols said. "Throughout BHSU’s 137 year history, the university and the community have worked together to meet challenges and overcome adversities.”

Dr. Greg Farley, dean of the College of Business and Natural Sciences, noted that the science lab autoclave will be used for the decontamination process. Farley explains an autoclave is a metal tank that can withstand high pressure – not unlike a pressure cooker in a kitchen. The pressure is used to heat water and produce steam, which along with very high temperatures is used to sterilize objects placed inside (medical instruments, beakers, masks). This is standard equipment in hospitals, microbiology labs and research facilities.