Commissioners deny mining permit near Spearfish Canyon

Those unanswered questions on the location of the off-site processing facility, plus concerns over noise levels, truck traffic, and water pollution to Spearfish Creek led the Lawrence County Commission to vote to deny the conditional use permit Tuesday.

Commissioner Brandon Flanagan attended the meeting online rather than in-person. He said there were too many unanswered questions about VMC's mining proposal.

"We just don't have enough detail on the off-site processing and the distance from the canyon rim for me to feel comfortable with this," Flanagan said.

Commissioner Daryl Johnson said he thinks of the Deadwood Standard Project plan as more like a small-scale rock quarry operation than a much larger gold mining operation like the Wharf Mine. He too questioned the location of the project being so close to the rim of Spearfish Canyon.

"If I compare this to a rock quarry, I'm not even sure we would allow a quarry in this location, let alone a gold mine," Johnson said.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, only four people spoke in favor of the mining operation, with one person claiming to have a petition signed by 60 Lawrence County residents showing support.