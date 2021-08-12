Davis-Bahcall Scholars tour modern world of advanced research

“We saw such an intense variety of fields and subjects — from an astrobiology talk to an asphalt lab to a veterinarian facility — it was just fabulous,” said Aisulu Malik, who will be a freshman at Pomona College in Claremont, Calif., this fall studying linguistics and possibly mechanical engineering.

“The program comes at a point in their education where they are choosing their future career path,” Mount said. “It’s a critical time because they get exposed to many different disciplines and learn early in their education what professionals do every day, whether in science, engineering or another STEM field.”

The program indeed came at a critical point for Phoebe Lefevre, who just completed her freshman year at Oregon State University studying physics.

“I've always been interested in — as I would describe it — a crippling amount of things. So, trying to decide what I want to study is particularly difficult,” Lefevre said.

When the program began this summer, she was at a crossroads, trying to determine what academic track she would pursue.