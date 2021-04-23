Deadwood casinos hit the jackpot in March, commission reports

The South Dakota Commission on Gaming reported Thursday that the gaming handle in Deadwood increased more than 102% over March 2020 and more than 61% over March 2019.

Deadwood forced casinos to close for seven days in March 2020 following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. They remained shuttered through May 7 when the city lifted the closure ordinance.

According to the March report, gamblers put more than $131 million in slot machines and $7.7 million in table game bets. In all, visitors to Deadwood's casinos spent more than $139 million on wagers in March.

Slot machine handle increased 101.7% and table game handle increased by 113.51% when compared to March 2020, the report showed. Because of the 2020 shutdown, the Deadwood Gaming Association also compared March 2021 results to March 2019. That comparison showed slot machine handle increased by 65.06% and table game handle increased by 18.76%.

The casinos had a taxable adjusted gross revenue of $12.6 million, with $1,136,532.45 in taxes due to various state, county and local government entities.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Deadwood Gaming Association Executive Director Mike Rodman said March's number are showing a strong recovery from last year's results following the impact of the pandemic.