Deadwood casinos outperform September 2019 gaming totals by 18 percent

DEADWOOD | South Dakota's message of being open for business during the coronavirus pandemic has translated into record September gaming numbers for Deadwood's casinos.
The South Dakota Commission on Gaming reported Thursday that September gaming increased by 18.73%, a new record, compared to September 2019, when the previous record was set for the month. Bets placed on slot machines increased 19.17% and table game bets increased 10.84% when compared to 2019.
According to the report, Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,050,698 in "free-play" for the month of September, leaving taxable adjusted gross revenues of $11,674,424 for September 2020.
Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association, said the organization was surprised by the results. He attributes the higher amount of gaming to people's urge to get out during the pandemic.
"I think that we're seeing some pent-up demand for travel and I think Deadwood is a place where visitors feel safe to come to, and we have been fortunate to reap some of those benefits," he said.
Deadwood's casinos have taken numerous steps to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Rodman said. In addition, Gov. Kristi Noem's message that South Dakota is open for business has helped boost business in Deadwood, he said.
"It is obvious that visitors feel comfortable with Deadwood’s COVID-19 guidelines and the investment that Governor Noem made in additional tourism marketing is reaping great dividends," Rodman said.
David Schneiter, general manager of Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort, said many visitors are coming from surrounding states.
"I think a lot of people are apprehensive about getting on an airplane and flying to other places for gaming," he said. "The majority of people I have been talking to are folks who are within a short drive to Deadwood — like Montana, Colorado, Nebraska and other surrounding states. Instead of getting on a plane, they are getting in their car and coming to Deadwood."
Schneiter said people are attracted to Deadwood because of the smaller resort properties and the hospitality they receive.
"People tell me all the time how friendly we are and the level of care they get in Deadwood makes all the difference," he said. "Also, with the pandemic, they know we are taking extra care to make it as safe as possible and I think they are also attracted to us because we aren't these huge resort properties with tons of people. They can get the same amenities here in Deadwood without the large crowds."
Rodman said Deadwood gaming revenue still has some ground to make up, as revenues are down 6.70% year-to-date for 2020, but he is confident it will be better than what was once thought.
"September was a really good month for us. We were coming off a record year in 2019, and with the impact of COVID-19, we weren't sure how 2020 would go," Rodman said. "September showed us that we should be fairly good by the end of the year, and as always we will take the necessary precautions for everyone's health and safety."
