Deadwood casinos shatter last year's results

Deadwood's slot machines and table games were a welcome sight for players in February, as the South Dakota Commission on Gaming reported Monday the gaming handle increased more than 17% over February 2020.
According to the report, gamblers put nearly $91 million in slot machines and $6.4 million in table game bets. In all, visitors to Deadwood's casinos spent more than $97 million on wagers in February.
Slot machine handle increased 18.65% and table game handle increased by 6.58% when compared to February 2020, the report showed. The casinos had a taxable adjusted gross revenue of $8.6 million, with $775,162.93 in taxes due to various state, county and local government entities.
Deadwood Gaming Association Executive Director Mike Rodman said February's results are continuing to show a strong positive trend.
"We believe that 2021 will be a very good year for Deadwood as travel trends are focused domestically with visitors intrigued with the balance of wide-open recreational opportunities and local entertainment options that Deadwood provides,” Rodman said.
Through the first two months of 2021, gamblers in Deadwood have spent $203 million on wagers, an increase of 15.44% over 2020. Slot machines handled more than $189 million, a 15.48% increase over the same time period in 2020. Table games have seen $13.9 million in bets made, a 14.89% gain from 2020.
Rodman said the casinos rewarded players with $1.2 million in "free play" during February.
The report shows Deadwood's 2,543 slot machines awarded players with $8.1 million in winnings, the majority of which came from penny slot machines. Deadwood has 87 table games with black jack, poker, craps and roulette. According to the report, gamblers won $1.1 million, the majority of which came from black jack and house-banked poker games.
Rodman said the Deadwood Gaming Association is working with regulators to develop rules for sports wagering, with hopes the new attractions will be open by Sept. 1.
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.