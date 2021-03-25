Deadwood casinos shatter last year's results

Deadwood's slot machines and table games were a welcome sight for players in February, as the South Dakota Commission on Gaming reported Monday the gaming handle increased more than 17% over February 2020.

According to the report, gamblers put nearly $91 million in slot machines and $6.4 million in table game bets. In all, visitors to Deadwood's casinos spent more than $97 million on wagers in February.

Slot machine handle increased 18.65% and table game handle increased by 6.58% when compared to February 2020, the report showed. The casinos had a taxable adjusted gross revenue of $8.6 million, with $775,162.93 in taxes due to various state, county and local government entities.

Deadwood Gaming Association Executive Director Mike Rodman said February's results are continuing to show a strong positive trend.

"We believe that 2021 will be a very good year for Deadwood as travel trends are focused domestically with visitors intrigued with the balance of wide-open recreational opportunities and local entertainment options that Deadwood provides,” Rodman said.