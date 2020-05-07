Deadwood City Commission votes to reopen casinos, businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DEADWOOD | The Deadwood City Commission voted Monday to allow businesses to reopen beginning at 8 a.m. today (Thursday), following all of the federal, state and local protocols for COVID-19.

During the City Commission meeting, the council approved the second reading of Ordinance 1312 that will allow the reopening under South Dakota's "Back to Normal Plan." The Deadwood Gaming Association also set out guidelines for the reopening of casinos in the historic city.

According to a list of guidelines for casinos, gaming operators will provide and require employees to wear masks that cover the nose and mouth when directly engaging with the gaming public. Additionally, casinos will be required to reduce the number of seats at table games to provide for six-feet spacing between players.

Hand sanitizer will also be required at each table game and each casino must implement enhanced cleaning plans for all contact surfaces including playing cards, chips, dice and tokens.

According to the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce, casinos that will open today (Thursday) include Cadillac Jack's, Deadwood Mountain Grand, Deadwood Station Bunkhouse and Gaming, Gold Dust, The Lodge at Deadwood, Mineral Palace, Silverado-Franklin, Lucky 8 and Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort.