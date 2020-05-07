Deadwood City Commission votes to reopen casinos, businesses

DEADWOOD | The Deadwood City Commission voted Monday to allow businesses to reopen beginning at 8 a.m. today (Thursday), following all of the federal, state and local protocols for COVID-19.
During the City Commission meeting, the council approved the second reading of Ordinance 1312 that will allow the reopening under South Dakota's "Back to Normal Plan." The Deadwood Gaming Association also set out guidelines for the reopening of casinos in the historic city.
According to a list of guidelines for casinos, gaming operators will provide and require employees to wear masks that cover the nose and mouth when directly engaging with the gaming public. Additionally, casinos will be required to reduce the number of seats at table games to provide for six-feet spacing between players.
Hand sanitizer will also be required at each table game and each casino must implement enhanced cleaning plans for all contact surfaces including playing cards, chips, dice and tokens.
According to the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce, casinos that will open today (Thursday) include Cadillac Jack's, Deadwood Mountain Grand, Deadwood Station Bunkhouse and Gaming, Gold Dust, The Lodge at Deadwood, Mineral Palace, Silverado-Franklin, Lucky 8 and Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort.
Buffalo-Bodega Complex will open Friday, Bullock Hotel will open May 15, Gold Country will open May 13, Wooden Nickel will open May 15 and Saloon 10 will open May 21.
Other casinos will announce their reopening plans at a later date, the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce's listing showed.
The ordinance approved Monday by the City Commission sets out a list of best practices for businesses that are not casinos and wish to reopen, the city of Deadwood's Transportation and Facilities Director Tom Kruzel said in a news release.
"The recently adopted ordinances associated with the COVID-19 pandemic allows for a certain amount of flexibility for (the) city to adjust reopening measures based on data provided by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, South Dakota Department of Health, the local health care community and South Dakota Governor’s Executive Orders pertaining to COVID-19," Kruzel said. "The best practices outlined in the adopted guidelines may be modified as the pandemic conditions change. These guidelines are recommended to be implemented based on data and information from the CDC, Governor’s Office and the American Gaming Association."
A full listing of the COVID-19 protection guidelines is available at www.deadwood.com/events.
