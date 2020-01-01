DEADWOOD DUDETTE: Jill Curtis Weber begins a new life in the Black Hills of South Dakota

A: It was wonderful being married to him because he opened me up to a whole new life that I would have never seen. We traveled the country and the world and met so many wonderful people. But I was always a horse person since I was very little. I brought my horse to Vegas and one day in my 30s, I was watching Oprah Winfrey’s show and she had an episode called, “Use Your Life.” She encouraged viewers to volunteer and I looked up horse rescue online. That night I told Tony, “I’m going to start a horse rescue, and he responded, `OK honey, I think that would be great.’” A month later I got my first rescue horse. Next thing, I leased land and a few years later, he bought me 40 acres outside Las Vegas and we expanded. We rescued over 650 horses and we’ve put over 450 into adopted homes. It makes me feel good. I actually did it. I went out and made a difference.