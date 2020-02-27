Deadwood gaming numbers jump in January

“The winter activities were great and the weather was good enough to allow people to get to the area and partake in them,” Rodman said.

He also mentioned the opening of Outlaw Square, Deadwood’s new downtown community gathering space, in bringing more people to town.

“The first few events there have been well-received,” he said.

“It’s early in that process, but I certainly think (Outlaw Square) is going to have an impact for Deadwood long-term,” he said.

The increase continues an upward trend for Deadwood’s gaming and hospitality in the last year, following a downturn earlier in the decade fueled by more competition for gaming across the nation.

Last year saw an overall increase of 3.6 percent in gaming handle for Deadwood, he said.

Changes in the downtown gaming landscape also bode well for the future of Deadwood, which celebrated the 40th anniversary of the city's approval of gaming in November of 2019.

The Midnight Star, recently purchased by a South Dakota-based ownership group, plans to reopen the former Kevin Costner-owned casino, sports bar and restaurant on Main Street in early July.