Deadwood gaming numbers jump in January

DEADWOOD | A significant jump in January gaming numbers over the same month last year has Deadwood Gaming Association executive director Mike Rodman excited, even if he isn’t quite sure how it happened.
According to a news release containing statistics released recently by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, Deadwood’s January 2020 gaming handle showed a 12.14 percent increase.
The slot machine handle led the way increasing by 12.18 percent when compared to January 2019.
However, the handle from table games, blackjack, poker and roulette was not far behind, increasing by 11.55 percent when compared to 2019 January’s table game numbers.
Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,699,246 in "free-play" in January, leaving taxable adjusted gross revenues of $8,056,890 for the month.
“We’re excited about it,” said Rodman, of the double-digit percentage leap.
“I wish I could put my thumb directly on the reason for it,” he said.
Rodman said something of a “perfect storm” scenario could be responsible for the rise in gaming activity to open 2020.
Significant snowfall in late 2019 fueled regional winter activities, such as downhill and cross-country skiing, snowboarding and snowmobiling, with accompanying decent travel weather in January.
“The winter activities were great and the weather was good enough to allow people to get to the area and partake in them,” Rodman said.
He also mentioned the opening of Outlaw Square, Deadwood’s new downtown community gathering space, in bringing more people to town.
“The first few events there have been well-received,” he said.
“It’s early in that process, but I certainly think (Outlaw Square) is going to have an impact for Deadwood long-term,” he said.
The increase continues an upward trend for Deadwood’s gaming and hospitality in the last year, following a downturn earlier in the decade fueled by more competition for gaming across the nation.
Last year saw an overall increase of 3.6 percent in gaming handle for Deadwood, he said.
Changes in the downtown gaming landscape also bode well for the future of Deadwood, which celebrated the 40th anniversary of the city's approval of gaming in November of 2019.
The Midnight Star, recently purchased by a South Dakota-based ownership group, plans to reopen the former Kevin Costner-owned casino, sports bar and restaurant on Main Street in early July.
“That’s such a magnificent property,” Rodman said. “To see that reopening will be great when it opens next July.”
Additionally, the Celebrity Hotel also recently reopened under new local ownership, rejoining the lineup of hospitality and gaming venues, after it closed in 2018.
Other changes on the horizon include the possibility of sports wagering coming to the state.
Rodman said Deadwood is asking the state legislature to put the question of sports wagering on the ballot in November. Other surrounding states, including Iowa, Montana and Colorado have already approved the sanctioning of sports wagering.
A sports wagering measure proposed last year fell short in the South Dakota House.
A new measure this year cleared the state Senate and will soon be considered in the House.
“The landscape has certainly changed and we think that’s something all legislators will look at,” Rodman said.
“All we’re asking is that they put it on the ballot for all the citizens to decide if they want to see sports wagering approved in South Dakota,” he said.