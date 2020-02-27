Deadwood Mountain Grand up for sale

The LLC, called Tentexkota, also used millions in loans from 65 Chinese investors to move the project forward.

The loans were made through the South Dakota arm of a federal government program known as EB-5, which is shorthand for the employment-based fifth preference visa.

At the time of the Deadwood Mountain Grand deal, foreigners who invested at least $500,000 in a U.S. project that supported at least 10 jobs could earn the EB-5 visa and eventually a permanent residency green card for themselves and their families.

The EB-5 program became mired in public controversy in 2013, when Richard Benda, a former state government official who worked closely with EB-5 projects, was found dead of what was ruled a suicide.

It was later revealed that Benda had been facing a potential indictment for his alleged theft of $550,000 in state grant money that was intended for a meatpacking plant supported by EB-5 investments in Aberdeen.

With the state EB-5 program in disarray, Chinese investors filed suit in 2016 seeking return of millions in loans made to build the resort.

In 2018, Morris settled the suit, repaying more than $32.5 million in loans overseas investors had made to the LLC.