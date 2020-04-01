Deadwood Saloon No. 10 owner responds to Health Dept. release

DEADWOOD | Saloon No. 10 owner Louie Lalonde issued a statement via social media and also emailed to local news outlets, in response to the South Dakota Department of Health March 30 press release informing the public that two employees of the Saloon No. 10 had tested positive for COVID-19.

Lalonde’s statement follows:

Out of 108 positive cases and rising, in South Dakota, the Saloon No. 10 is the only private, non-medical business to be specified to the media by the Department of Health.

This has created an unnecessary additional hardship for our employees and their families. They are being discriminated against in their daily lives and harassed online, which is unacceptable.

If this action was sincerely taken out of concern for public health, then we need to know where all other COVID positive cases work, and where they have been during the time they might have been contagious.

Besides that, I’d like to report that both of the Saloon No. 10 employees who contracted the virus are feeling better and on their way to a full recovery.

Next, I feel it is essential that I set the record straight because when information is released as it was, it is natural for anyone and everyone to panic and jump to conclusions.