Deadwood setting the stage for summer-long concert series at Outlaw Square

The Deadwood Live! Open-Air Music Series kicks off May 29 with Big & Rich featuring Cowboy Troy. Big Kenny and John Rich wrote a significant portion of their first smash-hit, multi-platinum album, “Horse of a Different Color,” in Deadwood, including fan favorites “Wild West Show,” “Deadwood Mountain,” “Six-Foot Town,” and the Grammy-nominated tribute, “The Eighth of November,” based on the personal story of long-time Deadwood resident Niles Harris, two decades ago. The duo fell in love with Deadwood and have returned to play performances in the Black Hills region ever since.

Big Kenny said that like virtually every musical act in the country, Big & Rich has been sidelined from live performances for more than a year by the COVID pandemic. He added that he hopes this new concert series in Deadwood will signal some return to normalcy.

“I think that everyone who comes to these concerts is going to have an absolute blast,” he said. “And, everyone has a pent-up urge to go hear live music and they’ll be super excited to be at a concert again."