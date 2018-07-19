SPEARFISH -- The Expedition Wood Bat League and its lone western South Dakota franchise, the Spearfish Sasquatch, brought many unknowns into its inaugural baseball season.
Many of those questions have been answered positively as the new collegiate summer league season begins to wind down.
"We've been really impressed with the talent level," said Sasquatch owner Kevin Bybee. "One thing we were wondering was whether we'd be able to find talent."
The Sasquatch boast players from all levels -- NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA and even one high school player, Grayson Sterling, from Boise, Idaho.
"I've talked to coaches who said the talent level is comparable to the Northwoods League," said Bybee, referring to a similar league based in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
A challenge for the Sasquatch front office was drawing spectators for midweek contests on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
"We want a great fan experience from three years old to 83 years old, good quality baseball at a collegiate level. We have new fans here every night," he said.
The Expedition League consists of eight teams in two divisions.
The Lewis Division fields the Badlands Big Sticks, of Dickinson, N.D.; Hub City Hot Shots of Aberdeen; Pierre Trappers and the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs of Minot, N.D.
The Clark Division is made up of Spearfish, Casper (Wyo.) Horseheads, Hastings (Neb.) Sodbusters and Western Nebraska Pioneers of Gering, Neb.
Each team plays 64 games -- 32 at home and 32 on the road.
"Half of the roster is pitchers," said Bybee "It's been great to have local kids."
The Sasquatch roster includes Zach Solano, Riley McSherry, Cody Carlson, all of of Rapid City, and Keegan Kast of Box Elder.
"It's been fun so far," said Sasquatch manager Ryan Wright. "We've had a lot of support from the Northern Hills. The support has been great."
With so many games stuffed into a short schedule not starting until late May, having a sizable bullpen--more than a dozen pitchers--on the roster, was a necessity, Wright said.
"Cody Carlson gave us a lot of good innings, before we had to shut him down for the season. Dylan Schneider has been in the rotation the entire year," he said.
Aaron Funk is the batting leader, hitting leadoff. "Aaron is very fast, and has five doubles and three home runs," said Wright.
"Jackson Mattson, hitting in the middle of the order, has nine doubles and 23 RBI. Zach Solano is a threat in the middle of the lineup," Wright said.
Anthony Rodriguez has been solid at third base. "He does a great job making plays," Wright said.
The top two teams in each division standings qualify for the post-season.
After a one-game playoff on August 7, the two remaining teams play a best-of-three games championship series from August 9-11.
"Western Nebraska is very deep on the mound," said Wright of the current Clark Division leader. "Souris Valley (Lewis Division leader) plays a defensive type of game."
After a 1-0 win over Hub City Tuesday, the Sasquatch (18-25) sit third in the division trailing Hastings (20-26).
Pierre (24-21) is a half-game up on the Badlands Big Sticks (23-21) for second in the Lewis Division.
Bybee said the league is already looking at expansion to 12 teams for next year, exploring new teams in Rapid City, Gillette, Wyo., Sheridan, Wyo., Butte, Mont., Helena, Mont., and even north of the border in Brandon, Manitoba, Canada.