Christopher Cross made history with his 1980 self-titled debut album, winning five Grammy Awards, including — for the first time ever — the four most prestigious awards: Record of the Year (for the single “Sailing”), Album of the Year, Song of the Year (also for “Sailing”) and Best New Artist.
A self-described Army brat, Cross's father was a U.S. Army pediatrician who was stationed at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C., in the mid-1950s. Cross began his career in the music industry as a member of the San Antonio-based cover band Flash. Cross signed a solo contract with Warner Bros. Records in 1978. His self-titled debut album was released in December 1979.
Besides featuring the hit songs "Sailing," "Ride Like the Wind" (with backing vocals by Michael McDonald), "Never Be the Same," and "Say You'll Be Mine" (the latter has backing vocals by Nicolette Larson), the album garnered five Grammy Awards for Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Arrangement Accompanying Vocalist(s).
Cross released his second album "Another Page" in early 1983; this album featured the hit songs "Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do)" (as a bonus track on the CD and cassette versions only), "Think of Laura" and "All Right."
Now, 30-plus years after his emergence into the music business, Cross continues his recording and performing career with a new album, "Take Me As I Am," that evokes the artistry of singer-songwriters like Joni Mitchell and Randy Newman while addressing contemporary concerns head-on.
"Take Me As I Am" is a unique offering from Cross. The songs are instrumentals with choruses to create the lyrical landscape. This is not quite a “guitar” album, but it leaves the listener with no question about his expertise on the subject.
Two special songs are “Roberta," dedicated to Cross’s mentor, Joni Mitchell, and “Truth,” with a lyric by Rob Meurer, one of the last songs Meurer wrote before his death. This song is sung as a duet with Gigi Worth, who was also close with Meurer. The album closes with a song in memory of Rob called "Alvah," (Rob’s middle name), featuring string arrangements by Chris Walden.
In Cross’s words, “It was a blessing to work with all these talented folks in the making of this album which holds so many bittersweet emotions for me. I didn't expect to make another one, but, as Rob reminded me once, it's what we do.”
