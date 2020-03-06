Home and Sport Show this weekend in Spearfish

The Spearfish Optimist 2020 Home & Sport Show is Saturday and Sunday at the Donald E. Young Center, 1200 University St., on the Black Hills State University campus.
More than 100 businesses will have displays at the show. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Grants to community youth organizations will be announced at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The show is sponsored by Outdoor Motor Sports, Watertree Water Center, Pool & Spa Center, Knecht Home Center and the Black Hills Pioneer.