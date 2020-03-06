Home and Sport Show this weekend in Spearfish

The Spearfish Optimist 2020 Home & Sport Show is Saturday and Sunday at the Donald E. Young Center, 1200 University St., on the Black Hills State University campus.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

More than 100 businesses will have displays at the show. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grants to community youth organizations will be announced at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The show is sponsored by Outdoor Motor Sports, Watertree Water Center, Pool & Spa Center, Knecht Home Center and the Black Hills Pioneer.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0