Sturgis DSS office reopens today
The Department of Social Services office in Sturgis will begin opening to the public by appointment only today.
Appointments may be made by calling 605-347-2588 or 888-476-0036. The office is at 2200 W. Main St. Resources and information are available online at dss.sd.gov.
A drop box for child support payments, assistance applications, and other important paperwork is available at the DSS office. The box is emptied frequently throughout the day and is fully secure.
“The Department of Social Services is exercising an abundance of caution for the health and safety of both the public and our employees. We encourage customers to continue to use our online resources, but if it is critical to speak with a DSS worker in person, please call your local office to make an appointment," said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill.
“The precautions we are putting in place are for the protection of everyone involved and the community at large,” Gill said. “All DSS services will be available to South Dakota families, and staff want to work with those families to help address their needs.”
Staff will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering any DSS facilities, and the agency asks that any symptomatic customers refrain from coming into offices. Physical distancing will also be practiced.
“DSS management will continuously evaluate COVID-19 spread in the community and the ability to safely keep offices open,” Gill said. “Our intention is always to do what is best for the individuals and families we serve.”
Spearfish gift card drive raises $22,775
The Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce raised $22,775 for small and locally owned businesses through the Small Business Impact Campaign -- Gift Card Drive.
The Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce concluded the month-long Gift Card Drive earlier this month. The goal was to inject much-needed cash flow into small and locally owned businesses affected by COVID-19 closures. The chamber sold $25 gift cards to participating businesses online from April 29-May 8.
Any Spearfish business and out-of-town chamber member was able to participate. More than 70 businesses signed up to participate in the Gift Card Drive. The campaign sold more than 831 gift cards to 152 buyers. Gift cards were mailed May 21.
The community can continue to support businesses by shopping locally, buying gift cards in-store, and promoting businesses on social media with reviews, and sharing posts and experiences.
Sturgis Volksmarch set for June 13
The 2020 Sturgis Volksmarch will take hikers into the Sturgis watershed area south of town to explore trails recently opened to the public on Saturday, June 13. This area features a historic stone walking bridge, beautiful Black Hills scenery amidst Ponderosa pines, and a breathtaking view of Sturgis from the starting and ending point.
Hikers can begin the Volksmarch any time between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. All hikers must finish the hike or return to the starting point no later than 2 p.m. The Black Hills Volkssport Association requires a fee of $3 per hiker, payable at the registration tent the day of the event. Hikers can choose to complete either a 5k or 10k option, which will both be marked.
This is a moderate-level hike; please refrain from bringing strollers or wheelchairs. Pets are allowed, but please keep them leashed. Bring water. For more information, go to bhva.org/traditional-walks.html.
