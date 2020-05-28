× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sturgis DSS office reopens today

The Department of Social Services office in Sturgis will begin opening to the public by appointment only today.

Appointments may be made by calling 605-347-2588 or 888-476-0036. The office is at 2200 W. Main St. Resources and information are available online at dss.sd.gov.

A drop box for child support payments, assistance applications, and other important paperwork is available at the DSS office. The box is emptied frequently throughout the day and is fully secure.

“The Department of Social Services is exercising an abundance of caution for the health and safety of both the public and our employees. We encourage customers to continue to use our online resources, but if it is critical to speak with a DSS worker in person, please call your local office to make an appointment," said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill.

“The precautions we are putting in place are for the protection of everyone involved and the community at large,” Gill said. “All DSS services will be available to South Dakota families, and staff want to work with those families to help address their needs.”