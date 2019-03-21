The loss of general merchandise retailer Shopko stores in Sturgis and Belle Fourche is a blow, but also an opportunity to rebuild the retail landscape in those small communities, economic development officials said.
The closures, announced Monday by the Green Bay, Wisc.-based retailer, came as something of a surprise, with the three Black Hills area stores, including the Hot Springs Shopko Hometown store, among 124 remaining stores to be shuttered in the next 10 to 12 weeks.
The stores were initially included on what the company called a “Go Forward” list of locations slated to stay open after an initial round of closings announced earlier this year, including the Rapid City Shopko store, which is already in liquidation and will close in May.
The complete shutdown come after the company announced in January it had entered into a voluntary reorganization under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The company's struggles come amid shifts in consumer habits, with customers turning more and more to online purchases and competition from Walmart and growing chains such as Dollar General.
“I had hoped that our store would stay off of that (closure) list,” said Hollie Stalder of the Belle Fourche Economic Development Corporation.
“It’s a big loss for the community,” she said. “Those jobs affect families.”
Amanda Anglin, director of the Sturgis Economic Development Corporation, said she had contacted Shopko after the company auctioned off and closed all of its in-store pharmacy operations earlier this year.
At that time, she said she was told the company had no plans to close the Sturgis store, in the wake of the previously announced closures of other South Dakota stores, including those in Custer, Chamberlain, Aberdeen, Redfield, Milbank, Wagner, Webster, Dell Rapids and Sisseton.
“This was a bit of a surprise to me based on the information that I had been told,” Anglin said, although the tentative future of Shopko had always been a concern.
Other South Dakota stores initially listed as staying open included locations in Watertown, Mitchell, Mobridge, Winner and Madison.
According to a Monday statement the company was unable to find a buyer for the “Go Forward” stores, forcing the complete liquidation which is expected to begin yet this week.
Anglin said existing local stores have an opportunity to fill the gap left by Shopko’s departure. She said in Sturgis, the recent expansion and transformation of the former Do It Best hardware store into a larger Ace Hardware is an example of filling that gap.
She said the mission for economic developers remains the same, with retailers coming and going.
“We need to find a suitable replacement to keep our community members shopping in Sturgis and providing them with the items that they need to keep them from going elsewhere,” she said. “I think there’s an opportunity now for some of those businesses that we do have now hopefully to fill those gaps.
Stalder said it’s too soon to know what might be a good fit for the soon-to-be empty building at the intersection of Highway 85 and Highway 212 in north Belle Fourche.
“I haven’t fleshed it out, because it is so fresh. I only heard about it late in the afternoon on Monday,” she said in a telephone interview on Tuesday.
She said the location has potential as a automotive dealership or truck service business or even as a community center.
“Rural communities like Belle Fourche become a hub for shopping, so stores like that are a draw.” Stalder said. “We’ll be looking for the right fit for that property and hopefully not leave a void there for too terribly long.”
Stalder said the retail outlook in Belle Fourche remains bright, with more than 30 small businesses relocating or expanding in town in recent years. Examples include ET Sports moving into Belle Fourche, NAPA Auto Parts’ recent move and expansion, and Runnings building a new store on the south side of town.
“When one door closes, another one, or three more open,” Stalder said. “It’s the ever-changing world of business and adapting.”