Meade County Fair results
(Purple-P; Blue-B; Red-R; White-W; Best of Show-BOS)
Nate Andersen, Bear Butte 4-H Club: Computers & Technology, P; Visual Arts, 2B
Brooklynn Baird, Bear Butte 4-H Club: Hobbies & Collections, P; Home Environment, B; Graphic Design, 1B; Foods, 1P; Photography, 2B, 1P; Poultry Eggs, P; Visual Arts, 3R, 5B, 2P; Poultry, 3B, 5P, BOS; Poultry Showmanship, B; Sheep, 2P, 1B; Sheep Showmanship, B
Virgil Brown, Bear Butte 4-H Club: Poultry, 2B, 5P; Market Sheep, B; Sheep Showmanship, B
Brady Buchholz, Bear Butte 4-H Club: Fitness & Sports, 1P
Whitney Casteel, Bear Butte Valley 4-H Club: Photography, 1P
Weston Coshow, 9-Mile Guys and Dolls 4-H Club; Aerospace & Rocketry, 1P; Companion Animal, 1P; Foods, 1P, BOS; Hobbies & Collections, 1B; Photography, 3P, BOS
William Coshow, 9-Mile Guys and Dolls 4-H Club: Aerospace & Rocketry, 1B, 1P; Entomology & Bees, 1P, BOS; Foods, 1P; Hobbies & Collections, 1P, BOS: Horticulture, 2B; Photography 1P; Companion Animal,1P
Jeslyn Deserly, Hereford Cross S Club: Photography, 4P
Lauren Fritz, Jr. Leaders: Photography, 6P, BOS; Visual Arts 4B, 2P, BOS
Tace Hartman, 9-Mile Guys and Dolls 4-H Club: Companion Animal, 1P; Photography, 6P; Visual Arts, 3B, 1P, BOS; Hobbies & Collections, 3P, BOS; Home Environment, 2B, 1P, BOS
Grace Heeren, Meade County Range Masters: Hobbies & Collections, 1P; Home Environment, 1B; Visual Arts, 2B, 4P; Poultry, 1R; Poultry Showmanship, B
Lydia Heeren, Meade County Range Masters: Home Environment, 1B; Visual Arts, 3B; Poultry, 1R; Poultry Showmanship, B; Hobbies & Collections, 1P; Horticulture, 1R; Foods, 1P
Lillian Heisinger, Pleasant Valley 4-H Club: Home Environment, 1B; Visual Arts, 1B; Safety 1P; Photography, 1P; Hobbies & Collections, 1P
Joey Hudelson, 9-Mile Guys and Dolls 4-H Club: Photography, 7P
Dawson Inhofer, Bear Butte Valley 4-H Club: Poultry, B; Poultry Showmanship, B; Feeder Sheep, 1P, BOS; Sheep Showmanship, P, Top Junior
Eva Jensen, 9-Mile Guys and Dolls 4-H Club; Foods 2P, BOS; Aerospace & Rocketry, 1P; Visual Arts, 2P
Oliver Jensen, 9-Mile Guys and Dolls 4-H Club; Aerospace & Rocketry 1B; Visual Arts 1B; Welding Science 1B
Presley Johnson, Bear Butte Valley 4-H Club: Photography, 1P; Home Environment 1P, BOS
Koyer Kelly, Bear Butte 4-H Club: Visual Arts, 4B; Citizenship, P; Community Service, B; Entomology & Bees, 1B; Photography, 4P; Rabbit Showmanship P, Top Junior; Rabbit, P, BOS; Veterinary Science, P; Visual Arts, 2P
Quintin Kelly, Bear Butte 4-H Club: Entomology & Bees, P; Horticulture, B; Photography, 1B, 3P; Visual Arts, 2B, 2R; Rabbit Showmanship, P, Top Beginner; Hobbies & Collections, P; Rodeo, P; Physics, R; Electricity, B; Citizenship, P; Geospatial, B
Cashley King, Marcus Sunbeams & Wildcats 4-H Club: Meat Goat, B; Clothing, 1P, 1B; Photography, 1P, 1B; Visual Arts, 1B, 3R; Market Goat, P; Goat Showmanship, B; Food Preservation, 2P; Goats Display, P; Safety, 2B; Aerospace & Rocketry, 1R, 1W; Horse & Pony, P
Kody Komes, Meade County Independent Members: Visual Arts, B; Welding, R
Sanden Long, Marcus Sunbeams & Wildcats: Visual Arts, B
Shyann Long, Marcus Sunbeams & Wildcats: Visual Arts, B
Skylee Long, Marcus Sunbeams & Wildcats: Photography, P; Visual Arts, P, BOS
Stetson Long, Marcus Sunbeams & Wildcats: Welding Science, B
Sy Long, Marcus Sunbeams & Wildcats: Visual Arts, P
Synamin Long, Marcus Sunbeams & Wildcats: Clothing & Textiles, R; Visual Arts, B, R; Clothing & Textiles, P
Kydn Mahaffy, Bear Butte 4-H Club: Aerospace & Rocketry, P; Home Environment, 2B, R; Visual Arts, 2P, 3B, 1R; Welding, P; Wood Science, P; Market Sheep, B; Sheep Showmanship, P; Hobbies & Collections, P; Poultry, P
Kylr Mahaffy, Bear Butte 4-H Club: Aerospace & Rocketry, P; Hobbies & Collections, P, BOS; Home Environment, 4P, 2B, BOS; Poultry Eggs, P; Visual Arts, 7B, 5R; Welding Science, P; First Aid, P; Poultry, 1B, 1R; Poultry Showmanship, B; Market Sheep, P, BOS Feeder; Sheep Showmanship, P, Top Beginner.
Shailey Mahaffy, 9-Mile Guys and Dolls 4-H Club: Visual Arts, 4P, 7B; Writing & Public Speaking, P; Welding, 2P, 2B, BOS; Health, P; Photography, 6P; Home Environment, P, BOS
Hadley Matt, Hereford Cross S: Welding Science, P; Wood Science, B, BOS
Abigail McDaniel, Meade County Range Masters: Aerospace & Rocketry, P; Companion Animal, P, BOS; Photography, P; Wood Science, B; Visual Arts 4B, 2R
Timothy McDaniel, Bear Butte: Aerospace & Rocketry, P; Hobbies & Collection, 2P; Visual Arts, R; Home Environment, B
Justin McIntosh, Hereford Cross S: Photography, P; Aerospace & Rocketry, B
Kaidyn Meyers, Hereford Cross S Club: Photography P, B
Kobi Millar, Bear Butte Valley 4-H Club: Visual Arts, B; Foods & Nutrition, P; Poultry, B; Clothing & Textiles, B; Breeding Sheep, B; Sheep Showmanship, P; Poultry Showmanship, R
Ryle Millar, Bear Butte Valley 4-H Club: Breeding Sheep, P, BOS; Sheep Showmanship, P
Esther Munroe, Riata Wranglers: Visual Arts, R; Market Beef, P, BOS; Beef Showmanship, P
Paige Phillips, Pleasant Valley 4-H Club: Foods & Nutrition, 1P, 2B; Home Environment, 1R, 3B; Photography, 1B, 1P
Emilie Reedy, 9-Mile Guys and Dolls 4-H Club: Aerospace & Rocketry, B; Foods & Nutrition, 2P; Horticulture, 1P, 2B, BOS; Visual Arts, 2B, 4R; Photography, 2P; Range Science, B; Citizenship, P; Home Environment, B; Poultry, 2B; Poultry Showmanship, P Top Beginner; Breeding Sheep, B; Sheep Showmanship, P; Rabbit Showmanship, B; Rabbit, B
Josie Reedy, 9-Mile Guys and Dolls 4-H Club: Aerospace & Rocketry, P; Foods & Nutrition, 2P; Horticulture, P, 2B, BOS; Range Science, P; Visual Arts, 2B, 3R; Photography, 2P, 1B; First Aid, B; Citizenship, P; Poultry 1P, 1B; Poultry Showmanship, P, Top Junior; Feeder Sheep, P; Sheep Showmanship, B; Rabbit Showmanship, B; Rabbit, P
Peter Reedy, 9-Mile Guys and Dolls 4-H Club: Aerospace & Rocketry, B; Foods & Nutrition, 2P; Hobbies and Collections, 2P; Horticulture, 2B; Visual Arts, 2R; Citizenship, P; Poultry, B; Poultry Showmanship R; Sheep Showmanship, B
Isla Rohde, Bee Happy: Photography 2P; Home Environment, 2P, 2B, 1R
Aiden Snyder, 9-Mile Guys and Dolls 4-H Club: Photography, 2P, 1B; First Aid, P; Citizenship, P
Emma Spring, Hopeful Hooves: Photography, 4P, BOS
Joni Spring, Hopeful Hooves: Photography, P
Ruger Spring, Hopeful Hooves: Photography, P
Tance Spring, Hopeful Hooves: Photography, P; Visual Arts, R
Brooke Sudbeck: Aerospace & Rocketry, P
Trinity Thompson, Bear Butte 4-H Club: Aerospace & Rocketry, P; Home Environment, 2B; Hobbies & Collections, P; Visual Arts, P, B, 2R; Wood Science, P; Beef Showmanship, P, Top Beginner; Bucket Calf, P, BOS; Educational Display BOS
Jarody Udager, Bear Butte 4-H Club: Visual Arts, 2P, 1B; Poultry, P; Companion Animal, 2P; Rabbit, P; Rabbit Showmanship, P, Top Senior
Owen Udager, Bear Butte 4-H Club: Rabbit, B; Poultry, B; Wood Science, P; Rabbit Showmanship, B
Taya Uherka, Bear Butte Valley 4-H Club: First Aid, B; Home Environment, P
Tyce Uherka, Bear Butte Valley 4-H Club: Hobbies & Collections, P; Cultural Education, P
Bailey Urbaniak, Meade County Independent Members: Visual Arts, 2B, 1R
Everett Urbaniak, Hopeful Hooves: Aerospace & Rocketry, P; Safety, P; Poultry & Eggs, B; Foods and Nutrition, P; Visual Arts, B, R
Michael Voigt, Bear Butte 4-H Club: Horticulture, 1B, BOS; Safety, P; Bucket Calf, B; Beef Showmanship, P; Top Senior; Sheep Showmanship, P; Top Senior; Market Sheep, B; Home Environment, B; Poultry, B; Educational Poster, BOS
Miles Voigt, Bear Butte 4-H Club: Aerospace & Rocketry, P; Foods & Nutrition, P; Home Environment, 1B, 1R; Horticulture, 1B; Visual Arts, 1B; First Aid, P; Sheep Showmanship, B; Beef Showmanship, B; Bucket Calf, B; Feeder Sheep, P; Poultry, P
Special Fair Contests:
Top 5 Photography:
Shailey Mahaffy, Abigail McDaniels, Lauren Fritz, Weston Coshow, Emma Spring
Top 5 Safety/First Aid:
Everett Urbaniak, Kylr Mahaffy, Lillian Heisinger, Aiden Snyder, Michael Voigt
Top Rocket Flight Times:
1st Brooke Sudbeck, 2nd Synamin Long, 3rd Everett Urbaniak, 4th Josie Reedy, 5th JD Heeren
Cloverbud Entries
Wyatt Dennis, Piedmont Cloverbuds; Lucas Snyder, 9-Mile Guys and Dolls; Tessa Spring, Hopeful Hooves; Koyle King, Marcus Sunbeams & Wildcats; JD Heeren, Range Masters; Hunter Sudbeck, Piedmont Cloverbuds; Ethan Heisinger, Pleasant Valley; Holland Rohde, Bee Happy; Aubyn Hartman, 9-Mile Guys and Dolls; Grace McDaniel, Bear Butte; Brux Hartman, 9-Mile Guys and Dolls