 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meade County Commission appoints new treasurer
top story

Meade County Commission appoints new treasurer

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Robin Shrake

Robin Shrake

Robin Shrake has been appointed Meade County treasurer effective July 12, the Board of Commissioners announced Thursday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Shrake will replace former treasurer Susan Boadwine, who submitted her resignation on March 23, with her resignation effective May 1.

Shrake was born and raised in Lead and upon graduation from Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell she moved to Meade County in 1996. Shrake taught in the Meade School District for six years.

 In 2001, she and partner Gary Lippold, opened KickStart Travel Center. Shrake has managed the daily operations for 20 years.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News