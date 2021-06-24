Meade County Commission appoints new treasurer

Robin Shrake has been appointed Meade County treasurer effective July 12, the Board of Commissioners announced Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shrake will replace former treasurer Susan Boadwine, who submitted her resignation on March 23, with her resignation effective May 1.

Shrake was born and raised in Lead and upon graduation from Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell she moved to Meade County in 1996. Shrake taught in the Meade School District for six years.

In 2001, she and partner Gary Lippold, opened KickStart Travel Center. Shrake has managed the daily operations for 20 years.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0