Meade County Commissioners opt for further discussion on discretionary formula, TIFD

Board chairman Ted Seaman said he thinks it’s beneficial for the county to continue with a formula similar to the one it’s used for the past five years.

“I really feel, overall, the citizens of Meade County are going to benefit,” he said. “We’ve looked and seen evidence of a lot of millions of dollars in Meade County because of the discretionary formula, but I want to do it right.”

Commissioners decided to revisit the issue at the next meeting on Aug. 28.

The board also decided to revisit the discussion on development in Tax Increment Financing District No. 2 at a later date, asking lawyer Kent Hagg, who presented on the matter, and his associates to return with another proposal for a county shop location.

The county shop is part of phase three of a project plan the commissioners approved in 2015. The plan estimated $485,000 for land acquisition and construction of a new county shop and related costs. According to the developer’s agreement, the developer must donate up to three acres to the county for the construction of the shop.