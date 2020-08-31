Meade schools to require masks when school starts Sept. 8

In both green and orange phases, students and staff should do a health screening and temperature check at home. Those with a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or greater should stay home, and wouldn’t be allowed back in school until three days after symptoms are gone.

Kirkegaard said even though the number of active cases within the school population would indicate beginning the academic year in phase one, he recommends starting at phase two because of the growing cases of COVID-19 within Meade County.

"If you were to adopt the plan today without some additional modifications, we don't have active cases in any school that would be an orange," Kirkegaard said to the board. "I'm still going to recommend that you strongly consider orange because of the community spread in our district and our state."

Board member Tracy Konst voted against opening school in phase two because the number of active coronavirus cases within the school population supports phase one.