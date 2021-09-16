Monument Health to require COVID-19 vaccines by Dec. 1

Monument Health announced Thursday it will require all physicians and caregivers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 1.
The health system said the vaccine requirement applies to all Monument Health physicians and caregivers, regardless of whether they work in clinical or nonclinical jobs.
According to a news release, the COVID-19 vaccine requirement is similar to the health care system’s flu vaccine requirement. Monument Health said it will consider exemption requests for caregivers with medical contraindications and sincerely held religious beliefs.
“We are grateful for all of the hard work and heroism our physicians and caregivers have shown throughout this pandemic. We look forward to the day when COVID-19 is no longer a threat to our care teams, our patients, and our communities,” said Brad Archer, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for Monument Health. “The only way to get there is through vaccination.”
The health system said COVID-19 infections are hospitalizations are soaring in western South Dakota. The highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus has been spreading rapidly through communities across western South Dakota. The number of new weekly West River COVID-19 cases nearly tripled in three weeks, and Monument Health is treating a record number of hospitalized patients.
With the Pfizer vaccine receiving full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, officials at Monument Health said the vaccine requirement is "the right thing to do for our patients, families, communities and colleagues." The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are expected to gain approval soon.
More than 380 million vaccine doses have administered nationwide. Monument Health said the vaccines have proven to be safe and effective in preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19.
Among Monument Health’s hospitalized COVID-19 patients, approximately 82% are unvaccinated, the health system said Thursday. Among those receiving ICU-level care, 91% are unvaccinated and 88% of patients on ventilators are unvaccinated.
Archer said this shows that even in breakthrough cases where patients have been fully vaccinated and later acquire COVID-19, the vaccine is effective in lessening the symptoms and severity of the virus.
“Every day we see the damage that this virus does to patients,” Archer said. “As health care professionals, we owe it to our communities to do whatever we can to contain and control COVID-19. And extensive studies show that the vaccines are safe and effective.”
Those who want to file an exemption request must complete the declination process by Nov. 1, otherwise physicians and caregivers must provide proof of vaccination by the Dec. 1 vaccine deadline.
Monument Health said physicians and caregivers who are exempt from the vaccination program must wear face coverings and maintain social distance whenever possible, even if COVID-19 masking restrictions are eased in the future.
The health system will join more than 170 other systems across the country, including Sanford Health and Avera Health in Sioux Falls, in requiring physicians and caregivers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.