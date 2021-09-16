Monument Health to require COVID-19 vaccines by Dec. 1

Monument Health announced Thursday it will require all physicians and caregivers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 1.

The health system said the vaccine requirement applies to all Monument Health physicians and caregivers, regardless of whether they work in clinical or nonclinical jobs.

According to a news release, the COVID-19 vaccine requirement is similar to the health care system’s flu vaccine requirement. Monument Health said it will consider exemption requests for caregivers with medical contraindications and sincerely held religious beliefs.

“We are grateful for all of the hard work and heroism our physicians and caregivers have shown throughout this pandemic. We look forward to the day when COVID-19 is no longer a threat to our care teams, our patients, and our communities,” said Brad Archer, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for Monument Health. “The only way to get there is through vaccination.”

The health system said COVID-19 infections are hospitalizations are soaring in western South Dakota. The highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus has been spreading rapidly through communities across western South Dakota. The number of new weekly West River COVID-19 cases nearly tripled in three weeks, and Monument Health is treating a record number of hospitalized patients.