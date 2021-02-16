Names released in Butte County fatal crash

BELLE FOURCHE | The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has released the name of a 79-year-old man who died in a two-vehicle crash 13 miles north of Belle Fourche Thursday morning.

Donald Held, 79, of Powers Lake, N.D., was driving a 2015 GMC Acadia heading northbound on the highway.

Byron Angle, 46, of Billings, Mont., was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck and trailer heading southbound on U.S. Highway 85 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with the Acadia near mile marker 69.

Held was pronounced dead at the scene. Angle was not injured but faces charges. Tony Mangan, public information officer for South Dakota Highway Patrol, said the state’s attorney’s office will determine the specific charges.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Mangan said last week he believes this is one of the 11 crashes reported Thursday between the eastern Wyoming state line and Kadoka.

