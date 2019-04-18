STURGIS | Easton Sabers rode a bike more suited to relatively flat streets and roadways, but he still had fun pedaling a few laps on the undulating bumps and steeply banked turns of the Sturgis Bike Park on Tuesday.
"I have a BMX bike that does a lot better out here, but it's still fun," said Easton, as his grandfather Ken watched from a small set of bleachers.
Easton, 9, said he is also excited about a planned $45,000 expansion of the Bike Park, which was just opened just last summer by Corey Brink and his nephew D.J. Brink of Xtreme Dakota Bicycles of Sturgis, in partnership with the Sturgis Police Athletic League.
The bike park plans another paved freestyle pump track with more challenging jumps and turns. The city will add a paved parking lot, address drainage problems with the adjacent parking lot at Woodle Field, and connect the park with the city bike path.
D.J. Brink said plans are also in the works to install some landscaping and other finish work.
PumpTrax USA of Ohio, designers and builders of the original asphalt track, will also build the new freestyle track. Work on the expansion is expected to begin in May, Brink said.
“There will be a lot of work going on there this summer, for sure,” Brink said.
Fundraisers, including a dart tournament at the Fireside/Oasis Bar earlier this year and a silent/live auction at The Knuckle Brewery last weekend, and other monetary and in-kind donations, have raised about $30,000 of the $45,000 needed for the expansion.
A bowling fundraiser is set for April 29 at the Sturgis Strikers bowling alley and a bean bag tournament is also in the works, Brink said.
The bike park has proven to be a popular recreation spot since opening in June of last year.
“On any given day, there was anywhere from 20 to 50 kids riding down there,” Brink said. “I was there as late as Christmas Eve and saw kids out there.”
Based on interest in the Sturgis park, similar facilities are planned for Gillette, Spearfish and Rapid City, he said.