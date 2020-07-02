Artist finds inspiration one mile underground

She said she even answered a 20-year-old or older question for herself: how to mix media in an interesting way.

“The industrial materials made sense with this space that was so industrial in so many ways, so it just kind of finally clicked,” she said.

Gibson said there are still some materials she hasn’t quite figured out what she’s going to do with yet. Even though the website on which the exhibit will launch has enough content, she said she’s going to try to push for a few more pieces.

Gibson participated in an exhibit for SURF in 2013 where she and 21 other artists were asked to imagine dark matter. Afterward, she said she was interested in doing more.

She said she grew up loving science but wasn’t very good at it, but reminded herself of something she tells her students: people often are afraid of something or feel they aren’t good enough at it, but it’s important to just spend time on it.

She said being able to integrate art with science is a good challenge for her brain and that it’s important to mix fields together. That way, everyone may learn something, even if it’s a conversation with physicists over karaoke.