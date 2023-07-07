Visit “the friendliest ghost town in the Black Hills” for the annual Rochford Day celebration on Saturday. Rochford Day is a benefit for the Rochford Volunteer Fire Department, Rochford Community Hall and the Rochford Chapel.

Rochford Day activities start with a pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at Rochford Community Hall. The menu is all-you-can-eat pancakes with Rochford’s famous homemade chokecherry syrup, sausage, eggs and beverages for $8 per person.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rochford Rural District firehouse. Hamburgers, hot dogs and bratwursts with chips and beverages will be served for a freewill donation. There will be raffles, prizes, music and a special visit from Smokey the Bear. Learn about safety and fire prevention landscaping and see a demonstration by Black Hills Electric Cooperative. Rochford Emergency Medical Services will provide blood pressure and glucose screenings.

Rochford Day’s duck races begin at 12:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit Rochford Chapel, which was built in 1966 and is decorated with works by local artists. Pastors from the area take turns leading services at 7 p.m. Sundays from Mother’s Day through September. Go to rochfordchapel.com for more information.

A highlight of Rochford Day is the fire hose barrel push at 1 p.m., when Rochford firefighters will fight to reclaim the barrel push trophy from the Wildland firefighters.

The Rochford Rural Fire Association was organized in 1974 after a number of homes in the area burned to the ground. Rochford Rural Fire Association covers about 212 square miles in Pennington and Lawrence counties. The Rochford Volunteer Fire Department has a roster of 20 members. Go to rochfordvfd.com for more information.

Contact Sue at 605-584-9008 for more information about Rochford Day.