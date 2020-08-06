Conveyor that stretches over US Hwy 85 near completion

The old passage system isn’t the only thing being used for the excavation, though — the Ross Headframe and Ross Shaft will be used, and the conveyor over Highway 85 follows the same path Homestake used in the 1980s that was dismantled in the early 2000s.

Wilhite said the conveyor has design aspects similar to that of the old conveyor, although it’s been updated to have today’s construction standards. He also said the headframe is so historically important to the area that the outside remains untouched, but is reinforced within.

The conveyor system people will see driving by, or underneath, on Highway 85 is actually the second of two that will be used in the excavation.

Wilhite said there’s another conveyor that will operate from the tramway, which is on a separate underground level close to the surface, and drops rocks onto the second conveyor people can see. Together, the conveyors are about 4,200 feet long.

Before being put on the conveyors, though, the rocks are placed in buckets called skips at the 4850 Level and sent to the crushing system on the surface, where they’ll be reduced to 3 inches or smaller. Then they’re placed into a rock storage bin and fed to the tramway and the first conveyor.