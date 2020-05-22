Deadwood Alive to start shows for summer season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Deadwood Alive Troupe will hold its first summer show this weekend.

Deadwood Alive executive director Andy Mosher and Outlaw Square director Bobby Rock announced the show with COVID-19 protocols and guidelines on Facebook.

Shows, including shoot-outs and the trial of Jack McCall, will be at the new Outlaw Square.

“The reason why we’re doing it like this — of course, we’re going to have to be observing social distancing and taking some specific precautions,” Mosher said in the video.

Mosher and Rock said those who attend shows will have to socially distance.

Rock told the Journal on Friday that signs will be posted in Outlaw Square asking patrons to keep six feet apart. He also said guidelines include the CDC’s recommendations: socially distancing, wearing masks, washing hands and avoiding touching one’s face.

Mosher said shows will continue for about four weeks as an experiment, which would be around Father’s Day weekend.

In a Friday Facebook video, Mosher said Saturday will begin with a walking tour at noon and shootouts, new shows and more on the main stage.

