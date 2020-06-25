Former NFL lineman, NASCAR officials to accompany Sturgis Buffalo Chip's rides

Dotson played for the Packers during his nine-year professional football career from 1993 to 2002, playing a total of 120 games.

Riders will be joined by Cory and Zach Ness of Arlen Ness Motorcycles, Billy Lane of Choppers Inc., Jeff Cochran of SpeedKing Racing and 11 other celebrities.

NASCAR legend Rusty Wallace will captain the 2nd annual Rusty Wallace Ride Aug. 12 from the Black Hills Harley-Davidson to the Buffalo Chip.

Cody Ertman, media and public relations manager for the Buffalo Chip, said in an email to the Journal that there will be an autograph signing set up for Wallace prior to the ride.

Helton will join Wallace on the ride, along with Bowyer, off-road racing circuit legend Walker “The Legend” Evans, drag racer Don “The Snake” Prudhomme and Wallace’s son Steve.

Both Diva Amy Skaling and Savannah Rose will captain the 12th Annual Biker Belles Ride and Celebration Aug. 11.