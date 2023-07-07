The Sanford Underground Research Facility celebrates its 15th annual science festival, Neutrino Day, on Saturday. This free citywide event offers fun, informative activities for curious minds of all ages at locations throughout Lead.

Neutrino Day activities, booths and demonstrations start at 9 a.m. and continue until 3:30 p.m.

Visitors can learn about safely navigating underground drifts with Caterpillar, learn about innovations in renewable energy with Red Cloud Renewables, find out about new science discoveries with the Majorana Demonstrator and more.

Throughout the day, hoistroom tours, hands-on activities for all ages, science talks and demonstrations will take place at Sanford Underground Research Facility, the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center, the Historic Homestake Opera House and the Handley Recreation Center. Shuttle transportation will be available to Neutrino Day event locations.

Neutrino Day will wrap up with Earth’s premier science comedian, Brian Malow, speaking at 4 p.m. at the Historic Homestake Opera House. Malow, Neutrino Day's keynote speaker, pokes fun at the surprisingly entertaining world of science. His unique blend of comedy and science has entertained audiences from TEDx Berkeley to Los Alamos National Lab, and he’s made a name for himself as the go-to comedian for all things nerdy.

From his appearances on the Science Channel, the Weather Channel and the “Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson” to his interviews with Nobel laureates and young scientists, Malow has a talent for making science accessible and hilarious.

The Homestake Opera House will also host guest speakers Chief Henry Red Cloud and Sam Meijer during the day.

Red Cloud is from Red Cloud Renewable, a Native-led nonprofit on the Pine Ridge Reservation that focuses on finding energy-efficient solutions for the people who live there. Red Cloud and his family are direct lineal descendants of Mahpiya Luta (Red Cloud). Mahpiya Luta played a crucial role in the signing of the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868.

Drawing on his family and cultural history, Red Cloud will share the cultural connections to the life-giving power of the sun and its relationship to the way the Lakota people have honored that force through the Sun Dance Ceremony.

Meijer is a staff scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory and co-principal investigator of the tantalum experiment on the 4850 Level of SURF. In 2021, the Majorana Demonstrator’s science run ended, and the detector was repurposed to search for the decay of nature’s rarest isotope: tantalum-180m. Meijer will discuss what the collaboration knows, what they hope to find, and how it will impact physics.

Go to neutrinoday.com for more information.