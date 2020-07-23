Sturgis City Council approves event center; Spearfish names rec center day-care provider

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | The Sturgis City Council has approved the purchase of a building for a Downtown Event Center on a 6-3 vote.

According to City Manager Daniel Ainslie’s report, the city has been in discussion with the owners of Mr. Al’s building in downtown Sturgis, which has about 11,250 square feet.

Ainslie said during the meeting that this could be used for storage for Music on Main and other downtown events, as well as restrooms, leaving about 9,000 square feet for event space.

He also said the event space could hold up to 600 guests.

“That is a larger venue than what either the community center or the armory currently are, so it would allow for larger events,” Ainslie said.

The total purchase would be $1,270,000 with a $365,000 renovation budget. The revenue sources would come from the City’s Economic Development Loan Fund (25%) and Commercial Banks (75%), according to the report. Ainslie said the city would be able to use rally revenue to make loan payments.

The Council approved an authorization for Ainslie to sign a Department of Justice COPS grant funding for a second resource officer for the Meade School District.