Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center to hold 'out-of-this-world' family event

BELLE FOURCHE | The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center will hold a Family Fun Day at 2 p.m. Aug. 16 entitled, “Solar System.”
Families who attend will see a short science film, do a solar system craft, participate in a drawing for the book, “Astronomy for Kids”, and receive a free take-home packet of puzzles, games and information about the solar system. A telescope will be in place for the kids. Refreshments will be served.
Admission to the event is $2 per person or free with membership. Reservations are helpful; call 605-723-1200. Social distancing and sanitizing will be in place.
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 5th Avenue in Belle Fourche.
