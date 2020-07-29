Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center to hold 'out-of-this-world' family event

Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center to hold 'out-of-this-world' family event

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center will hold a Family Fun Day at 2 p.m. Aug. 16 entitled, “Solar System.”

Families who attend will see a short science film, do a solar system craft, participate in a drawing for the book, “Astronomy for Kids”, and receive a free take-home packet of puzzles, games and information about the solar system. A telescope will be in place for the kids. Refreshments will be served.

Admission to the event is $2 per person or free with membership. Reservations are helpful; call 605-723-1200. Social distancing and sanitizing will be in place.

The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 5th Avenue in Belle Fourche.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News