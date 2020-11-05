Pedneau sworn in as Sturgis assistant police chief

STURGIS | Mayor Mark Carstenson administered the oath of office to Sturgis' new assistant chief of police, Darin Pedneau, during Monday's City Council meeting.

Pedneau comes to Sturgis after serving 26 years with the Spearfish Police Department.

According to his biographical information from the South Dakota Municipal League, Pedneau began his law enforcement service in Spearfish as volunteer reserve officer in October 1994. One year later, he was hired as a part-time police dispatcher. and moved to a full-time dispatch position in April 1996.

Pedneau was promoted to police officer in May 1998 and then to detective in August 2004.

Pedneau was recognized for his efforts in changing laws governing synthetic drugs and has also been recognized by federal law enforcement agencies for his work in the synthetic drug industry.

He is a past recipient of the Meritorious Service Medal from the Spearfish Police Department and was inducted to the South Dakota Municipal League's Hall of Fame in 2016.

Pedneau's final post in Spearfish was as detective sergeant over the investigations unit prior to joining the Sturgis Police Department on Monday. He also served as a deputy in the Lawrence County Coroner's Office.