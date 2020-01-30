Polaris to close Spearfish painting plant

SPEARFISH | Polaris Industries recently announced the closure of its Spearfish Operations plant, which specialized in painting Indian motorcycle components since 2016, at a 51,000 square–foot facility at 125 Industrial Dr. in east Spearfish.

According to a statement from Polaris Industries, the Minneapolis-based company is consolidating its Indian Motorcycle paint operations in Spirit Lake, Iowa.

“We have built up our painting capabilities in Spirit Lake over the last several years and no longer need a separate paint facility in Spearfish,” said Polaris spokeswoman Jessica Rogers, in an email statement.

“Spirit Lake is the home of Indian Motorcycle and centralizing our painting processes within that facility drives efficiencies, cuts down on logistics costs and lead times, and enables us to better serve our customers,” she said.

Spearfish employees will have the opportunity to transfer to available positions at other Polaris facilities. Affected employees will receive a comprehensive separation package, including severance pay, outplacement services, and Employee Assistance Program support, she said.

“Thirty-three people worked at our facility in Spearfish and making a decision that negatively impacts any of our employees is always difficult,” Rogers said.