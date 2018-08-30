BELLE FOURCHE | The need was there for a new Career & Technical Education center for the Belle Fourche School District.
Finally getting the new CTE building off the ground and open for the new school year, which began this week, was a matter of that need meshing with land becoming available, and funding opportunities, said Belle Fourche school superintendent Steve Willard.
The new building contains a state-of-the art welding shop, family and consumer science classroom, a classroom for a revived agriculture program and a business classroom, all geared to produce workforce-ready students prepared to begin their careers or with the capacity to financially prepare for college.
“It’s a pretty exciting program for northwestern South Dakota,” Willard said.
A family and consumer science classroom dated back to 1954, when the original high school was built. The school’s welding classroom, in a newer addition, also needed at least some remodeling to an antiquated ventilation system.
The district also wanted to reinstate its agriculture program.
“We didn’t have the facility to do that,” he said.
School board planning for the new building began six years ago, Willard said.
The site, just north of the high school’s technical education wing, still home to a wood shop, is the former location of older homes bought by the school district as they went on the market over a two-year period.
Financing for the $2.9 million project came from a $500,000 state workforce development grant, a $900,000 no-interest, 10-year loan through a Butte Electric Cooperative rural economic development program, and through refinancing of existing bonds.
The building’s footprint is 100 feet by 100 feet, with four spacious classrooms and labs spread out on two floors.
A welding shop, with state-of-the art ventilation hoods, and an ag classroom is on the ground floor, with family and consumer science and business classrooms on the second floor.
The family and consumer science room includes full kitchen stations for the program’s emphasis on culinary training.
The business program also has it’s emphasis on the hospitality industry, tourism, travel and the hotel/motel industry.
“Our goal is to have a job-ready workforce out of high school,” Willard said.
The idea is for students having the ability to either continue in that business, ag, or technical field or be able to work and save money for a later higher education career, with less accumulated student debt.
A long-range goal, he said, is a partnership for adult education programs with Western Dakota Technical Institute of Rapid City.
The building officially opened on Aug. 12.
“We’re pretty excited about it,” Willard said. “The kids are pretty appreciative of the new building.”
An open house is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. Gov. Dennis Daugaard, a proponent of workforce development programs, is scheduled to attend, Willard said.
“And we’ll have cookies,” he added.