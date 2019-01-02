DEADWOOD — Now in its fourth year, the Deadwood Red Dirt Festival has fast become one of the biggest music festivals in the Upper Midwest.
After last year’s success, event organizers are eager to bring back two days of music featuring the Casey Donahew, Scooter Brown Band, Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, Troy Cartwright, Chris Colston and Brock Finn on Jan. 11-12 in the Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center.
The event debuted in 2015 with nearly 5,000 fans attending two days of the best in music from the Red Dirt genre. Red Dirt is the color of soil found in Oklahoma and Texas. They are the homes of a music genre that spawned outlaw-country legends like Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson and created a homegrown movement of Americana, folk and alt-country sounds. Some define Red Dirt music as “country music with attitude.” Others say it’s a state of mind as much as it is a sound — a sound that successfully closes the gap between rock and country.
Regardless of definition, Red Dirt fans are loyal and came in droves last year to the show at Deadwood Mountain Grand.
“We absolutely love this event,” said Susan Kightlinger, general manager of Deadwood Mountain Grand. “The music is incredible, the fans come to party and the atmosphere is electric. It really is one of my favorite events of the year.”
Headlining the Friday night performances will be the Scooter Brown Band. After four years and three months, two tours overseas with one tour of combat in Iraq as a U.S. Marine, Scott Brown traded his guns in for guitars and hit the road. The Scooter Brown Band was formed in 2005 and played mainly in and around Houston. It wasn't until 2009 with the release of their first studio album, "Between Hell & Texas," that they gained a notable presence in the Texas music scene. Along with their growing notoriety came their first radio single "Apology." Other radio releases were soon to follow and include "Whiskey Talkin,” "Soldiers Christmas Eve,” "Feels Like Home," and "Summer Song.”
In 2010, Scooter Brown Band put out the album "Live at Big Texas.” In 2013, they followed up with their next studio album, "Valor." The newest self-titled album, "Scooter Brown Band," released on Sept. 18, 2015.
Also scheduled to appear for the Friday-night performances are Troy Cartwright and Brock Finn.
Saturday will feature Casey Donahew, Chancey Williams and the Younger Brother’s Band, and Chris Colston for a full night of music. Casey Donahew has carved out quite a career over the past decade, attracting a solid base of loyal fans that flock to his live shows. He has performed on stages night after night in front of thousands, topped the Texas music charts several times, released four albums independently to critical acclaim, and forged a path all his own through the music scene.
Warming up for Casey Donahew on Saturday is regional powerhouse from Wyoming, Chancey Williams and the Younger Brother’s Band. Chancey and his band have relentlessly toured the western United States. The band has shared the stage with dozens of artists, including Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, Brantley Gilbert, Travis Tritt and Thompson Square. They've also enjoyed bills with Texas contemporaries Casey Donahew and Stoney LaRue.
Chris Colston will be opening the show in the Grand Event Center on Saturday night. An East Texas native, Chris Colston has recently sent a storm sweeping through the Texas music scene with the release of his latest EP, “Gone.” The title track has surpassed more than 200,000 streams on Spotify in three months after its release.
Tickets are $30 for individual days or $50 for a two-day package and are on sale at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office — The Company Store — or at ticketmaster.com. Both hotel reservations and ticket arrangements may be made by calling 877-907-GRAND.
For more information, visit www.deadwoodmountaingrand.com or call 559-1188.