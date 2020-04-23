Sanford Lab: Davis-Bahcall Scholars program postponed; students invited back next year

“I applied to get a taste of the scientific community and their research efforts. This program offers an opportunity to collaborate with peers and explore the real science being carried out by professionals,” Lefevre said.

Victoria Deitschman, a freshman at the University of Minnesota, is from Sioux Falls. Deitschman is fascinated by the study of biodiversity, specifically ecosystem diversity. Her interest in the natural world stems from annual adventures with her family to various national parks across the United States. Deitschman applied to the program because it exposes students to various areas of research.

“I also wanted the chance to spend multiple weeks with people who share my passion for science, talk with and learn from professionals, travel and visit esteemed laboratories,” Deitschman said.

Sedonah Franzen said she read the textbook for her first physical science class from cover to cover and has been enthralled by science ever since. Now a freshman at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, Franzen is most interested in the fields of astrophysics and nuclear physics: “I can't think of a better way to spend my future career than constantly learning more about the scientific laws governing our world.”