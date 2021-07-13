 Skip to main content
Spearfish Fire Department responds to grass fire at former Passion Play site
Spearfish Fire Department responds to grass fire at former Passion Play site

  • Updated
Passion Play Spearfish fire

A grass fire ignited Tuesday morning at the former Passion Play location in Spearfish. The Spearfish Fire Department said the blaze is under control. Some structures were threatened, but none were lost or significantly damaged.

 Photo courtesy Spearfish Fire Depatrment

The Spearfish Fire Department responded Tuesday to a grass fire at the former Passion Play site in Spearfish.

According to news release from the city, the fire department controlled the fire and is put out hot spots. The news release said structures were threatened, but none were lost or significantly damaged.

The Spearfish Police Department has closed Saint Joe Street near the fire and is providing traffic control, the news release said, and residents are asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, however, a Facebook post by the Spearfish Fire Department said it appears to be accidentally caused by nearby construction equipment.

