Spearfish parks to offer Memorial Tree program

The list of approved planting locations considers tree proximity to permanent structures, overhead power lines, underground utilities, lines of sight, plans for future areas of development, park usage, and soil type to help avoid future hazards as the trees grow, McDonald said. Locations are available in all city parks, sports complexes, along the recreation path, Rose Hill Cemetery, City Campground, and Spearfish Recreation and Aquatics Center.

The program also includes a list of approved Memorial Tree species, based on a variety of factors, including hardiness, reliability of available stock, and maintenance of species diversity in the urban canopy, McDonald said.

Those wishing to participate in the program have the option of planting the Memorial Tree in the spring or the fall. The trees are planted by Parks and Recreation staff, with the option for interested participants to be involved, Ehnes said.

Once the trees are planted, they will be maintained by the Parks and Recreation Department — which includes regular watering on an as-needed basis, mulching, staking, caging, pruning and weeding around the planting site. Memorial Trees are guaranteed for one year from the date of planting and will be replaced with a similar tree, at no cost to the participant, should the original tree fail to thrive, Ehnes said.