Spearfish rocker's single reaches Billboard Top 40 list

Pfieffer said the lyrics and music to "Falling" just came naturally for him.

"I started out making real hard rock music because that's what I grew up on — artists like Metallica and Ozzy — and as these last couple of years have happened, I just started expanding my horizons and taking inspiration from so many different genres," Pfeiffer said. "Once this track was finished, I spent time listening to the song without any vocals and it was one of those cases where I stepped up to the mic and the song just poured out."

Pfeiffer, 30, grew up in Indiana but moved to the Black Hills when he was a youngster. He graduated from Spearfish High School in 2009, but even before then, at age 11, Pfeiffer and a friend had their first show in 2002 at Common Grounds in Spearfish.

Pfeiffer started his first band in 2004 with several local friends and the music increased from there. He is not only a singer and songwriter, but also a guitarist, rapper and record producer.

The band evolved into Blacklite District and played across the United States. In 2013, Blacklite District released "With Me Now," which also hit No. 34 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock list.