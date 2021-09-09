Sports betting kicks off in Deadwood's casinos

Patrons at some Deadwood casinos will now be able to place bets on sporting events with the official opening of sports gaming on Thursday.

The South Dakota Commission on Gaming issued the final ruling Wednesday on a catalogue of sporting events that gamblers will be able to place bets on. They include an extensive list of Olympic events, professional and college-level sports. The determination allowed casinos in Deadwood to begin sports betting operations Thursday morning.

Deadwood Gaming Association Executive Director Mike Rodman said Thursday's opening was a success.

"We had the kickoff (Thursday) morning at 10 a.m. at Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort with BetMGM and so it's off to a great start," he said. "We're very pleased that we got to this point. And it's been a long haul getting there. We're happy to be there today."

Rodman said the process to get legalized sports gambling to Deadwood began in 2018 when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a 1992 federal law that banned commercial sports betting.

In 2019, Rodman said the Deadwood Gaming Commission attempted to get the state legislature to legalize it, but came up three votes short. In 2020, South Dakota voters legalized sports gambling with approximately 58% approval and the state legislature passed the laws in 2021.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}