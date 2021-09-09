Sports betting kicks off in Deadwood's casinos

Patrons at some Deadwood casinos will now be able to place bets on sporting events with the official opening of sports gaming on Thursday.
The South Dakota Commission on Gaming issued the final ruling Wednesday on a catalogue of sporting events that gamblers will be able to place bets on. They include an extensive list of Olympic events, professional and college-level sports. The determination allowed casinos in Deadwood to begin sports betting operations Thursday morning.
Deadwood Gaming Association Executive Director Mike Rodman said Thursday's opening was a success.
"We had the kickoff (Thursday) morning at 10 a.m. at Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort with BetMGM and so it's off to a great start," he said. "We're very pleased that we got to this point. And it's been a long haul getting there. We're happy to be there today."
Rodman said the process to get legalized sports gambling to Deadwood began in 2018 when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a 1992 federal law that banned commercial sports betting.
In 2019, Rodman said the Deadwood Gaming Commission attempted to get the state legislature to legalize it, but came up three votes short. In 2020, South Dakota voters legalized sports gambling with approximately 58% approval and the state legislature passed the laws in 2021.
Four casinos in Deadwood opened sports betting on Thursday, Rodman said — Tin Lizzie, Cadillac Jack's, Gold Dust and Mustang Sally's.
At Tin Lizzie and Cadillac Jack's, the casinos opened full sports betting lounges in partnership with BetMGM. The sportsbook at Tin Lizzie includes big-screen TVs, betting windows and betting kiosks across the casino. Cadillac Jack's has betting kiosks and "writer's stations" that allow gamblers to place wagers over the counter.
Gold Dust Casino has a sportsbook facility using kiosk stand technology from ISPORTS.
Deadwood Mountain Grand has opened their sports lounge as well, however, Rodman said the ability to place bets there has been delayed.
"They had some equipment delays, which has been a real frustration for some of the operators getting the equipment in, so some of the operators have been delayed in getting it opened," Rodman said.
Other than a few delays, Rodman said the casino industry is excited to bring these new gaming options to Deadwood.
"We think this is a good thing for Deadwood as a gaming destination. This is another tool in our toolbox, another marketing marketing piece for us," he said. "Marketing sports wagering during times when Deadwood is typically a little bit slower, like Super Bowl or March Madness, will give us additional opportunities to bring in more people and maybe a new clientele."
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.