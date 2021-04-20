Sturgis City Council considers allowing open containers downtown during rally

Open containers of beer and wine on downtown Sturgis streets may become a reality for the 2021 motorcycle rally, after the city council held a public discussion on the matter Monday.

No final decision has been made, but Mayor Mark Carstensen said the proposal calls for the city to sell souvenir cups to rally visitors. Those who wish to walk the streets of downtown Sturgis within certain boundaries during the rally would be able to visit bars and restaurants, fill their glass up and be able to consume beer and wine outside of the businesses.

"Obviously, there's no plan is in place yet, but plans have been discussed. I think we can throw out the fact that the city of Sturgis would have locations throughout the rally that would sell the event cups," Carstensen said. "At those locations also, we would work with volunteers and pals where we would ensure that somebody would ID and (give out a) band. It would still be up to the establishment to make sure they are IDing to protect their establishment, their liquor license or mart beverage license."

Proceeds from the selling of the event cups would be retained by the city and then given back as donations to various organizations through Sturgis Rally Charities and to fund an endowment for future donations.