Sturgis gardener prepares for ribbon-cutting to promote local produce

Then they thought about the vacation rental. Grosek said when she and her husband travel they like to be able to cook their own meals, so they wanted to make that a possibility for others.

However, Grosek said she doesn’t want the kitchen or the vacation rental to distract from the real goal: promoting local foods.

“There’s a lot more local food awareness growing — the pandemic kicked that into high gear,” she said.

Grosek started gardening in 2010 after working at a desk job. She said she figured she may as well make the transition into gardening since she wasn’t getting any younger.

She said she started small with just an outdoor garden. Then it expanded to a starter greenhouse, another garden or two and a big greenhouse, so the gardening space takes up about an acre of the Groseks’ 120-acre property.

Grosek said she mostly does the gardening, although she sometimes has help from her sisters and other family members, along with an apprentice.

She said she now grows enough produce for about 25 families and sells at weekend farmer’s markets. Now, the produce stand is added to the list.