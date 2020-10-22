Sturgis to receive monument honoring Gold Star Families

STURGIS | Downtown Sturgis will soon be home to a monument honoring family members who have dealt with the ultimate sacrifice of losing a loved one in the line of military service.

The Sturgis City Council gave the approval Monday for a monument to be constructed at Main Street and Harley-Davidson Way to honor Gold Star Families, a national group of families and relatives who have someone in their family who died while in active service to the military.

The monument is a program of the Hershel "Woody" Williams Medal of Honor Foundation, which has placed 59 monuments and has another 65 in progress across the United States.

Sturgis Rally and Events Director Jerry Cole said the Sturgis monument would be the first in South Dakota.

Cole said the city was informed of the opportunity to place a monument in Sturgis back in December 2019.

"We had a conference call with the foundation and received a very exciting response from them," Cole said. "We received their information and forwarded it to members of the City Council and to the Downtown Association and Arts Council."