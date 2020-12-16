Terry Peak Ski Area opens for the season

LEAD | Unseasonably warm temperatures and a lack of winter caused Terry Peak Ski Area to delay their opening by nearly two weeks, but all that changed Wednesday after a bit of man-made snow and a bit of help from Mother Nature.
The ski resort near Lead was able to open two trails for the season after crews put down two inches of man-made snow in addition to the two inches of the real stuff that fell Monday.
Terry Peak Ski Area's Marketing Director Linda Derosier said the resort is now open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in a limited capacity seven days a week.
"We are excited to finally get our doors open and our slopes open with limited terrain," Derosier said Wednesday.
Because of the lack of winter weather, Terry Peak's Stewart Slope and Surprise trails are the only ones open. Derosier said the resort hopes to get the remaining 19 terrain trails operational once the weather cooperates.
"So, we are selling discounted lift tickets and hope to add more terrain as we go," she said. "Our crews are still making snow on the other runs. We do have the lower portion of the Welcome Trail open, but only so that people can access the Surprise Express lift."
In addition to the Surprise Express, the resort also has the Stewart Lift and the Snow Carpet open so that skiers and snowboarders are able to access the top of the trails.
Derosier said 2020 has been a challenging year for the ski resort. In addition to the late opening, Terry Peak closed early last season due to the coronavirus outbreak. During the off-season months, staff put in several policies and procedures to help mitigate the spread of the virus.
"We do require that all guests wear face coverings when they are in our Lodge and other buildings," Derosier said. "We have installed hand sanitizer stations throughout the buildings and have limited capacity."
Terry Peak staff removed 50% of the tables and chairs in the lodges and have placed floor markings to remind patrons to stay six-feet apart. The Stewart Lodge Cafe has also changed their operations from a cafeteria-style dining to a more traditional ordering of food and having the food delivered to the table.
"We also ask that our guests use social distancing on the chair lifts and only ride the same lift chair with someone that you traveled with," Derosier said. "With these changes, the lines to the chair lifts and the snow carpet might be a bit longer, so we ask everyone to be courteous and patient while they wait."
Unlike several ski resorts in Colorado, Derosier said Terry Peak has not moved to a reservation system for resort usage or lift tickets.
"We are still doing lift tickets in person, so you don't have to go to our website or call us to make a reservation. Just come on up during business hours and we'll get you to the slopes quickly," she said.
