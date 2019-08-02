Today is the official start to the 79th annual Sturgis motorcycle rally. Here's what's going on today:
*all events in Sturgis unless otherwise noted
Friday, Aug. 2
Live music
Various artists, all day, Full Throttle Saloon bar stage, Vale
Various artists, 1-8 p.m., Rally Point
Tim La Roche, 2-7 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand Patron Patio
Flannel, 5:30 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Palisades, 6 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon outdoor stage
Jared Blake, 8 p.m., inside stage Loud American Roadhouse
Dirty Word, 8 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., The Gaslight, Rockerville
From Ashes to New, 8 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon outdoor stage
Charlie Brechtel, 8 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts, 8 p.m., Kickstands Campground
Shuffle, 9 p.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood
No Exit, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., Flyt, Deadwood
Hinder, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse outdoor stage
Skid Row, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Eskimo Brothers, 10:30 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Judd Hoos, 10:30 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse
Special events
Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9
Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church
Sturgis Beef Throw Down
Aug. 2-11. Pick up a passport and get it stamped at participating restaurants to qualify for prizes. Minimum of three stamps needed to qualify. Passport must be turned in to the Sturgis motorcycle rally headquarters by Aug. 11. Prizes will be awarded after Aug. 11, and winners will be notified by the South Dakota Beef Industry Council via the contact information provided on the passports. Prizes go from first to fifth place, with the top prize winning $500 in beef bucks plus "beef swag."
Sturgis Poker Tour
Aug. 2-11, includes stops in Rapid City, Sturgis, Deadwood, Lead and Hill City. Grand prize is a VIP prize packet for the 2020 rally. Visit sturgismotorcyclerally.com for details.
Ride with a Local
Bring your bike. All are welcome. Friendly guides will show you the sights. More info at Visit sturgismotorcyclerally.com
Rhett Rotten’s Wall of Death
Full Throttle Saloon, no time listed, Vale
Circus Una High-wire Act
Full Throttle, no time listed, Vale
Indian Motorcycle Demo Rides
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, Deadwood
Brothel Tours
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., $10 per person, Shasta Rooms, Deadwood
Bikini Bike Wash
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cadillac Jacks, Deadwood
Dirt Riot Trials
Noon to 6 p.m., Power Sports Complex, Buffalo Chip
Goat’s Biker Games and Miss FTS Wet T-Shirt Contest
1 p.m., Full Throttle Saloon, Vale
Opening ceremonies
4 p.m., Harley Davidson Rally Point. Features stunt rider Cole Freeman.
$1,500 First Friday Fun Slot Tournament
6 p.m., First Gold Gaming Resort, Deadwood
Kickoff and Unveiling Celebration
6-8 p.m., Rally kickoff and unveiling of Scott Jacobs Sturgis painting, Jacobs Gallery, Deadwood
Jackpine Gypsies
7 p.m., VDTRA flat track races, 1216 Short Track Rd.
Flaunt Girls
9:15 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Buffalo Dreamers
You have free articles remaining.
9:45 p.m. at Kinison Stage and 9:55 p.m. at Wolfman Jack Stage, Buffalo Chip
Saturday, Aug. 3
Live music
Various artists, all day, Full Throttle bar stage
Charlie Brechtel, noon to 6 p.m., Big Engine Bar at the CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip
Karaoke, noon to 1:30 p.m., Bikini Beach, Buffalo Chip
Mark Joseph, Music in Front of the Fireplace, 2-5 p.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood
Various, 2-5 p.m., Stockade, Deadwood
Tim La Roche, 2-7 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand Patron Patio
Kenneth Brian, 4-6 p.m., Rally Point
Peace, Love & Happy Hour, 5-7 p.m., Patron Patio VIP Deck, Deadwood Mountain Grand
Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts, 6 p.m., Kickstands Campground
Various, 6-9 p.m., Stockade, Deadwood
Jered Blake, 7-9 p.m., Rally Point
LoveSick Radio, 7:05 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Hunks the Show, 7:45 p.m., Kinison Stage, Buffalo Chip
Naughty by Nature, 8 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon
George Thorogood and The Destroyers, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Shuffle, 9 p.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood
Small Town Titans, 9 p.m., Kickstands Campground
No Exit, 10 p.m. to 2 p.m., Cadillac Jacks, Deadwood
Everlast, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse
Keith Urban, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Special events
Sturgis Beef Throw Down
Aug. 2-11. Pick up a passport and get it stamped at participating restaurants to qualify for prizes. Minimum of three stamps needed to qualify. Passport must be turned in to the Sturgis motorcycle rally headquarters by Aug. 11. Prizes will be awarded after Aug. 11, and winners will be notified by the South Dakota Beef Industry Council via the contact information provided on the passports. Prizes go from first to fifth place, with the top prize winning $500 in beef bucks plus "beef swag."
Sturgis Poker Tour
Aug. 2-11, includes stops in Rapid City, Sturgis, Deadwood, Lead and Hill City. Grand prize is a VIP prize packet for the 2020 rally. Visit sturgismotorcyclerally.com for details.
Rhett Rotten’s Wall of Death
Full Throttle Saloon, no time listed
Circus Una High-wire Act
Full Throttle, no time listed
Freedom Fields
8 a.m. to 8 p.m., patriotic displays and memorials, free to public, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip
Indian Motorcycle Demo Rides
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, Deadwood
Brothel Tours
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., $10 per person, Shasta Rooms, Deadwood
Bikini Bike Wash
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cadillac Jacks, Deadwood
Dirt Riot Races
Noon to 6 p.m., Power Sports Complex, Buffalo Chip
Goat’s Biker Games and Miss FTS Wet T-Shirt Contest
1 p.m., Full Throttle Saloon
School's Out Chopper Show
2-4 p.m., CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip
Brews & Braaps Craft Beer Festival
2-6 p.m., CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip
Hunks the Show
7:45 p.m., Kinison Stage, Buffalo Chip
Jackpine Gypsies
7 p.m. VDTRA short track (flat track races)
Dennis Kirk Garage Build Bike Show
Registration at noon, show from 1-3:30, Iron Horse Saloon