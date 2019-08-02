{{featured_button_text}}
Motorcycles line Main Street in Sturgis in 2018. The 79th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially begins today.

Today is the official start to the 79th annual Sturgis motorcycle rally. Here's what's going on today: 

*all events in Sturgis unless otherwise noted

Friday, Aug. 2

Live music

Various artists, all day, Full Throttle Saloon bar stage, Vale

Various artists, 1-8 p.m., Rally Point

Tim La Roche, 2-7 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand Patron Patio

Flannel, 5:30 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Palisades, 6 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon outdoor stage

Jared Blake, 8 p.m., inside stage Loud American Roadhouse

Dirty Word, 8 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., The Gaslight, Rockerville

From Ashes to New, 8 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon outdoor stage

Charlie Brechtel, 8 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts, 8 p.m., Kickstands Campground

Shuffle, 9 p.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood

No Exit, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., Flyt, Deadwood

Hinder, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse outdoor stage

Skid Row, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Eskimo Brothers, 10:30 p.m., inside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Judd Hoos, 10:30 p.m., outside stage, Loud American Roadhouse

Special events

Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9

Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church

Sturgis Beef Throw Down

Aug. 2-11. Pick up a passport and get it stamped at participating restaurants to qualify for prizes. Minimum of three stamps needed to qualify. Passport must be turned in to the Sturgis motorcycle rally headquarters by Aug. 11. Prizes will be awarded after Aug. 11, and winners will be notified by the South Dakota Beef Industry Council via the contact information provided on the passports. Prizes go from first to fifth place, with the top prize winning $500 in beef bucks plus "beef swag." 

Sturgis Poker Tour

Aug. 2-11, includes stops in Rapid City, Sturgis, Deadwood, Lead and Hill City. Grand prize is a VIP prize packet for the 2020 rally. Visit sturgismotorcyclerally.com for details.

Ride with a Local

Bring your bike. All are welcome. Friendly guides will show you the sights. More info at Visit sturgismotorcyclerally.com

Rhett Rotten’s Wall of Death

Full Throttle Saloon, no time listed, Vale 

Circus Una High-wire Act

Full Throttle, no time listed, Vale 

Indian Motorcycle Demo Rides

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, Deadwood

Brothel Tours

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., $10 per person, Shasta Rooms, Deadwood

Bikini Bike Wash

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cadillac Jacks, Deadwood

Dirt Riot Trials

Noon to 6 p.m., Power Sports Complex, Buffalo Chip

Goat’s Biker Games and Miss FTS Wet T-Shirt Contest

1 p.m., Full Throttle Saloon, Vale

Opening ceremonies

4 p.m., Harley Davidson Rally Point. Features stunt rider Cole Freeman.

$1,500 First Friday Fun Slot Tournament

6 p.m., First Gold Gaming Resort, Deadwood

Kickoff and Unveiling Celebration

6-8 p.m., Rally kickoff and unveiling of Scott Jacobs Sturgis painting, Jacobs Gallery, Deadwood

Jackpine Gypsies

7 p.m., VDTRA flat track races, 1216 Short Track Rd.

Flaunt Girls

9:15 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Buffalo Dreamers

9:45 p.m. at Kinison Stage and 9:55 p.m. at Wolfman Jack Stage, Buffalo Chip

Saturday, Aug. 3

Live music

Various artists, all day, Full Throttle bar stage

Charlie Brechtel, noon to 6 p.m., Big Engine Bar at the CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip

Karaoke, noon to 1:30 p.m., Bikini Beach, Buffalo Chip

Mark Joseph, Music in Front of the Fireplace, 2-5 p.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood

Various, 2-5 p.m., Stockade, Deadwood

Tim La Roche, 2-7 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand Patron Patio

Kenneth Brian, 4-6 p.m., Rally Point

Peace, Love & Happy Hour, 5-7 p.m., Patron Patio VIP Deck, Deadwood Mountain Grand

Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts, 6 p.m., Kickstands Campground

Various, 6-9 p.m., Stockade, Deadwood

Jered Blake, 7-9 p.m., Rally Point

LoveSick Radio, 7:05 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Hunks the Show, 7:45 p.m., Kinison Stage, Buffalo Chip

Naughty by Nature, 8 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon

George Thorogood and The Destroyers, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Shuffle, 9 p.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood

Small Town Titans, 9 p.m., Kickstands Campground

No Exit, 10 p.m. to 2 p.m., Cadillac Jacks, Deadwood

Everlast, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse

Keith Urban, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Special events

Freedom Fields

8 a.m. to 8 p.m., patriotic displays and memorials, free to public, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip

Indian Motorcycle Demo Rides

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, Deadwood

Brothel Tours

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., $10 per person, Shasta Rooms, Deadwood

Bikini Bike Wash

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cadillac Jacks, Deadwood

Dirt Riot Races

Noon to 6 p.m., Power Sports Complex, Buffalo Chip

Goat’s Biker Games and Miss FTS Wet T-Shirt Contest

1 p.m., Full Throttle Saloon

School's Out Chopper Show

2-4 p.m., CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip

Brews & Braaps Craft Beer Festival

2-6 p.m., CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip

Hunks the Show

7:45 p.m., Kinison Stage, Buffalo Chip

Jackpine Gypsies

7 p.m. VDTRA short track (flat track races)

Dennis Kirk Garage Build Bike Show

Registration at noon, show from 1-3:30, Iron Horse Saloon

