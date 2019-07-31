The official dates of the 79th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally are Aug. 2-11, but the party has already started for some. Here are today's rally-related events:
Live music
The Shotgun Billys, 8 p.m., Kickstands Campground
Zeona Road, Loud American Roadhouse
Special events
Director’s Ride
Join Jerry Cole, the director of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, for the inaugural Director’s Ride. Limited spots available. This will be 145-mile ride that lasts four to five hours. Each registration includes lunch, swag bag and T-shirt. Cost: $79 per person.