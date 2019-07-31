{{featured_button_text}}
Set-up for the Rally

Eliu Gonzalez from Wisconsin hangs t-shirts at Milwaukee Leathers as they set up for the Sturgis motorcycle rally.

 Adam Fondren, Journal Staff

The official dates of the 79th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally are Aug. 2-11, but the party has already started for some. Here are today's rally-related events:

Live music

The Shotgun Billys, 8 p.m., Kickstands Campground

Zeona Road, Loud American Roadhouse

Special events

Director’s Ride

Join Jerry Cole, the director of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, for the inaugural Director’s Ride. Limited spots available. This will be 145-mile ride that lasts four to five hours. Each registration includes lunch, swag bag and T-shirt. Cost: $79 per person.

