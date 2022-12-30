Community comes together to search for missing relative

Nine people and a chihuahua gathered Friday morning in a sunny parking lot on Cambell Street near the Central State's Fairgrounds to search through brush, cockleburs and frozen slabs of snow along Rapid Creek for any sign of a 51-year-old man who hasn't been seen for weeks.

Duane Yellow Cloud's son, Waniyetu Yellow Cloud, said it's unusual for his father to not contact him for this long.

"His routine is three, four days on the streets, ends up in detox and then back at my house," Waniyetu said. "It was unlikely for him to go missing for this long."

The last time Waniyetu saw his dad was on Dec. 12. He offered to have Duane stay at his house, but he decided not to and said he was going to get a "hangover shot." He said Duane usually hangs out at Times Square and around East North Street.

"I'm praying he's somewhere safe, warm, wherever he's at," Waniyetu said. "He would call me. He would find a way to call me, call me and reach out to me, whether it's my cell phone or he would get on his Facebook. It's really hard because he hasn't reached out to me."

Journey On, a non-profit that assists the homeless community with supplies and transportation and answers dispatch calls for local law enforcement, made contact with Duane on Dec. 16 in the 700 block of East North Street, according to the police department.

Waniyetu decided to file a police report on Tuesday. Local activist Hermus Bettelyoun said he began looking about five days ago when Waniyetu reached out for help searching.

Bettelyoun said the search has spanned the hotels in Rapid City, "pretty much everything" on East North Street, the Baken Park area, the mall area, North Haines and the downtown portion of Rapid Creek.

"He gets along with everybody, so it's hard to put him anywhere," Bettelyoun said.

Allison Morrissette was hired by the Attorney General's Office to fill their new position as the statewide missing and murdered indigenous persons coordinator and human trafficking coordinator. She said Duane's case is the first active search for a missing person she's been involved with since entering the role.

Morrissette said she got involved through a Facebook conversation with Bettelyoun and helped with the search starting at the Cambell Street bridge on Friday.

"The more people the merrier because Rapid is pretty big," she said.

NDN Collective Director of Racial Equality Sunny Red Bear also joined in the search, and NDN Collective plans to put up a missing person's poster on their billboard.

"I really appreciate NDN Collective coming out to to help. Hermus has been a really big help for me. He's been here since the start," Waniyetu said. "I really appreciate everyone coming out that's been out helping."

Bettelyoun said on Friday afternoon he was still searching and planned to keep searching until late Friday night. If Duane isn't found, a search will continue on Saturday. The location is yet to be determined.