Community members have $2 million proposal to rebuild 'unsafe' Sioux Park tennis courts

Before winning two state championships, Vanessa Wittenberg had to recover from injuries suffered on her home court.
Playing on the Sioux Park tennis courts her freshman year, the Rapid City Stevens graduate slipped on a wet part of the surface and tore both of her hip labrums, forcing her to undergo a pair of extensive surgeries and miss significant playing time.
She returned to the Raiders tennis team and made two state title runs her junior and senior seasons, including a victory in the top flight singles championship last fall, but she was also among those at a Rapid City Council meeting last month advocating that the Sioux Park courts be rebuilt.
“I may not be the first or last success story if the courts are not resurfaced,” she said.
Community members, led by Stevens tennis boys' and girls' head coach Jason Olson and United States Tennis Association national delegate Liz Hamburg, who also serves as CEO of the Black Hills Community Foundation, have put forth a $2 million proposal for the city to allocate funds to completely reconstruct the facility and permanently fix underlying issues that have caused cracks, dents and other issues.
“They’re horrible. We have land shifting, we have dents all over the place. The ground is just bad and they haven’t been maintained probably the way they should, but the ground is so bad that we’ve put so many band-aids on them,” Olson said. “If we don’t do something, it’s going to keep costing more and more money, and it’s time to do it right.”
Since the courts were first built nearly 20 years ago, surface issues have arisen, leading to small-scale and mainly temporary repairs. But in the aftermath of these fixes, Olson said, cracks and dents have returned because of the shifting ground beneath them. Even after resurfacing other larger-scale projects, cracks have returned within months and sometimes weeks.
As a result, players have tripped on cracks and slipped on uneven surfaces. In Wittenberg’s case, the absence of water doesn’t necessarily mean the courts aren’t still damp and thus dangerous.
“The water puddles up, and even after there’s no water there, it never gets totally dry,” Olson said. “I’ve seen people fall. I’ve seen injuries.”
Hamburg, having held high-ranking positions in USTA Northern, which encompasses South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin, said the Sioux Park tennis facility has one of the best configurations in the region but is compromised by the soil it sits on.
The courts are the site of several local tennis groups, including the Stevens boys and girls programs, adult and senior leagues and the Special Olympics.
“As they deteriorate, they become a safety issue, as well as changing the game to a point where it’s not fair,” she said. “The court is also an opponent, so that’s why they need to be brought up to acceptable standards for tournament play.”
In addition to the risk of injury, hosting tournaments is another factor that has Olson and other community members concerned.
Sioux Park is the current site of two high school state tournaments per year, which rotates among the three classes in boys and girls tennis. It also hosts the Rapid City Invitational, several summer USTA tournaments and even a couple of nationally-sanctioned tournaments, in addition to annual high school matches in the spring and fall.
The revenue generated from these events, which stretches beyond $3.1 million annually, according to Visit Rapid City’s Julie Jensen, is now in jeopardy, Olson said, as poor court conditions could result in these tournaments being moved to other locations.
“You host these big national tournaments and big money tournaments, not having adequate facilities impacts our ability to host these events,” Olson said. “I know from the facts and the USTA if we don’t get them done, we’re not going to be hosting more of those high-level tournaments, and eventually if we don’t get them done, we’ll lose the state (high school) tournament.
"We’ve hosted the state tournament 18 times now and I don’t think we can afford not to host it.”
Reconstructing the courts could make Rapid City a potential candidate for future nationally-sanctioned tournaments, Olson and Hamburg said at the city council meeting, including high-level ones. The two it’s hosted, in 2011 and 2019, brought in hundreds of players and their families from across the United States, according to Hamburg.
“There’s that economic development component for travel and tourism,” she said.
The process of tearing down the courts and building new ones would take six to nine months, Olson said. A professional plan for the project has been done, complete with a soil study that was funded in part by the USTA, which awarded Rapid City a $10,000 grant for the study.
“From USTA’s perspective, if dollars are going to be invested in the courts, they need to be invested and done correctly so that problems don’t continue,” Hamburg said.
Olson said he’s hoping to receive approval by August and that construction can begin in the fall after the high school tournament is completed, but admits that might be wishful thinking.
His other option is to go through the city’s vision funds program, but said the courts can’t wait three to five years to be fixed.
“It’s the best facility, nicest outdoor facility, 12-court facility that we’ve got in the midwest right now, and we need to maintain it to be able to do what we want to do,” he said. “Because nobody will have a complex like us if we do it right.”