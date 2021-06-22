Community members have $2 million proposal to rebuild 'unsafe' Sioux Park tennis courts

The courts are the site of several local tennis groups, including the Stevens boys and girls programs, adult and senior leagues and the Special Olympics.

“As they deteriorate, they become a safety issue, as well as changing the game to a point where it’s not fair,” she said. “The court is also an opponent, so that’s why they need to be brought up to acceptable standards for tournament play.”

In addition to the risk of injury, hosting tournaments is another factor that has Olson and other community members concerned.

Sioux Park is the current site of two high school state tournaments per year, which rotates among the three classes in boys and girls tennis. It also hosts the Rapid City Invitational, several summer USTA tournaments and even a couple of nationally-sanctioned tournaments, in addition to annual high school matches in the spring and fall.

The revenue generated from these events, which stretches beyond $3.1 million annually, according to Visit Rapid City’s Julie Jensen, is now in jeopardy, Olson said, as poor court conditions could result in these tournaments being moved to other locations.